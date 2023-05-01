In a bid to maintain and sustain a serene and habitable environment, free from security incidents and occurrences, Lagos State Taskforce has demolished shanties along Lekki Coastal Road and its environs.

This is contained in a statement made available to TRIBUNE ONLINE Monday by Gbadeyan Abdulraheem Director, Press & Public Affairs Lagos State Taskforce.

The demolition exercise which was led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye took place after an eviction noticed was served to the illegal occupants who had construct makeshifts buildings some of which were constructed right under high tension cables running through the area.

CSP Jejeloye pointed out that the shanties not only constitute health and safety risks to residents in the area but also serves as a haven for criminals who make use of such locations as a hideout.

“This is the third major enforcement we are carrying out in this very location as we were two years ago and even last year. Some of the kiosks are built under the high tension cable which is very dangerous.”

The Chairman also disclosed that the shanties which were built with wood caught fire some weeks ago and led to the partial burning of a building across the fence where the shanties are located.

“It would have been a more serious incident if not the quick intervention of the Lagos State Fire Service who put out the fire which started off from the shanties. Gross disregard for safety precautions would always give room unsafe conditions, that is why we have come to put an end to it today,” he said.

The Chairman assured Lagosians and residents of Lekki Coastal axis to be rest assured that the shanties will never be allowed to be spring back up again, promising that he would station men from the Agency to monitor the axis forthwith.

CSP Jejeloye further appealed to residents and CDAs of the area to collaborate with each other and come up with sustainable plans like employinf private security men to monitor the axis in order to prevent any umscrupulous individuals erecting such makeshift structures.

He promised that the Agency will not rest on its oars till criminality is stamped out and the environment is free from activities that could lead to the loss of lives and property.

