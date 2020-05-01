May Day: Bello restates commitment to welfare of Kogi workers

By Tribune Online
Governor Yahaya Bello

His Excellency, the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has congratulated all workers in the state on the occasion of this year’s May Day, assuring them of his continued commitment to their welfare and well-being.

Bello while applauding the workers for their dedication to service and contributions to the development of the state over the years, said his administration will continue to accord priority to the issues of their wages and remunerations within the limited resources available to the state.

Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bello, said he commended the organised labour in the state under the leadership of Comrade Onuh Edoka of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) as well as other affiliates for the understanding and cordial working relationship that exists between the Unions and the government, urging them to sustain the tempo.

The governor has directed that all Civil Servants from Salary Grade Level 12 and above in the Kogi State Civil Service are directed to resume work fully with effect from Monday, 4th May, 2020.

ALSO READ: May Day: NOA demands greater commitment, productivity from workers

Governor Bello said that the category of civil servants who were earlier asked to work from home following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country are to continue to remain at home as part of measures to contain the spread of the deadly disease into the state.

He urged workers and indeed, all citizens of the state to continue to observe all the preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic particularly, regular washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers, the use of face masks and observance of social distancing.

The governor urged the workers in the state to use the occasion of the May Day which also coincides with this year’s Ramadan fast to pray fervently to God to bring a quick end to the pandemic and total socioeconomic recovery for the nation and world at large.

