May Day: NOA demands greater commitment, productivity from workers

As workers across the globe mark the 2020 Workers Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari has urged Nigerian workers to ensure increased commitment to duty to achieve greater productivity that is required to re-activate the post-COVID-19 economy.

In a goodwill message to Nigerian workers, Abari said the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly disrupted the world’s economy and requires the strength, energy and initiative of the working class to return the Nigerian economy to its normal level and even ensure growth in the near future.

Whether working from the office or from home, the NOA Director-General said Nigerian workers should bring their expertise to bear in their various organisations and industries to ensure the eradication of the virus in our country.

He called on Nigerian workers to justify the confidence reposed in them and the goodwill shown them by President Muhammadu Buhari in the recent implementation of the new minimum wage by rising to the occasion at this time when the nation needs them the most.

The NOA Director-General, while saluting the doggedness and sacrificial services of medical personnel and other front liners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, stressed that the disease can only be contained in Nigeria by Nigerians, urging other workers to draw inspiration from the medical profession.

In his words, “In the days ahead, the current situation will call for greater sacrifice and dedication from Nigerian workers to whom our dear nation has given a lot.

There is no better time to manifest our patriotism as workers than in these difficult times. As we pay our respects to workers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, fighting COVID-19, and pray for their repose and the consolation of their families, we must urge other workers not to relent in giving their best in service for the safety of the ones we love and for the sake of our dear nation”.

