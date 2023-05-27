Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) is to deploy a total of 385 personnel for the inauguration of reelected Governor of the state, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

According to a statement by the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi, the Personnel deployed for the ceremony which holds on Monday, 29th of May, 2023 comprised 245 Officers and Men as well as 140 Volunteers who are mainly Special Marshalls.

The Sector Commander added that the equipment and logistics deployed include: 15 operational Vehicles, 05 Ambulances, 6 recovery Vehicles, 1 heavy recovery, 3 medium and 2 light vehicles.

He also stressed that there will be traffic control to ensure the free flow of traffic en route to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, the Venue of the ceremony and orderliness by all road users.

Yusuf Abdullahi also assured that there will be a prompt response to all road traffic crashes (RTC) victims adding that there will be adequate and effective Information Management and effective intelligence gathering.

Furthermore, the Ambulance services on the five major routes in and out of the state will be sustained throughout the period.

The Sector Commander assured that the Command will ensure a hitch-free inauguration ceremony urging members of the public to call the free toll numbers 112 and 122 which are fully activated for emergencies.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: We’ll expose INEC, Obi’s lawyer declares

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for…

‘Breathe’, Toyin Abraham breaks silence on AMVCA loss





Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to her loss at the recently concluded…

Why bulletproof charm I prepared failed to protect deceased cultist —Native doctor

QUDUS Shodimu, a 44-year-old native doctor, who was arrested by the Ogun State police command for allegedly aiding cultists by…

WhatsApp to allow users edit sent-messages — Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta Platforms Inc. has added a new feature to WhatsApp which…

See why NFF sacked coaches Salisu Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade

The Nigeria Football Federation has relieved coaches Salisu Yusuf and Nduka Ugbade of their…

Victor Osimhen’s exploits

ON May 4, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd goal (without penalties) of the season in the Italian topflight and…