Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to ignore the State because it is governed by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Governor made the call recently while addressing the State Council of Traditional Rulers at the Government House on issues of insecurity in the state.

Bala Mohammed also lamented that the first railway route in the country, which started from Port Harcourt in Rivers State to Nguru in Borno State, passing through Bauchi State, had been abandoned by the Federal Government.

A visibly worried Bala Mohammed said, “Some of the infrastructures that will help us grow and develop economically have been left out.”

“I want you, the Emirs, to talk to the new President about how we need the railways to be revived from Enugu to Maiduguri.

This is the first railway route, but it has been abandoned. Even our road from Akwanga to Jos to Bauchi to Gombe is bad,” he added.

The Governor further said, “But we want to express our gratitude to His Excellency, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on behalf of His Excellency, the President, Bola Tinubu, who pledged to build the road between Bauchi and Gombe because the road is totally bad.”

He assured me that we will make time out with you to go and thank Mr. President for that and to ask for other things.”

According to him, “We cannot be left out because we are in the opposition; we have to be in the mainstream. Nothing works in Nigeria without Bauchi.”

He boasted that, “We are controlling the balance of power, the balance of tradition and knowledge, and with people like you, I am calling on the Federal Government not to ignore us because we are in the PDP. We are a state, and we are ready to work with the Federal Government.”

Speaking earlier, the Deputy Chairman of the Traditional Council in the State, the Emir of Katagum, Alh. Umar Faruk II, who represented the Chairman, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, said they were at the Government House to thank the Governor for his respect for the traditional institution in the state.





He stated, “Our purpose of coming here is to pay a courtesy visit to our brother the governor and to thank him for what he has been doing to us, the emirs, and the district heads.”

According to him, “He is the first Governor who provided very good vehicles to our district heads purposely to help them in their work. Before now, you would not be surprised to see a district head asking for a lift because he doesn’t have a car. In the process of trying to get a car, they may end up compromising their own positions.”

The Emir added that, “In addition to that, he’s in the process of renovating or building new houses for them. This is the first time that this is happening.”

Umar Farouk concluded, saying, “And we, the Emirs, we have never had it this good. We thank him for looking at our remuneration and correcting what was being given to us in the past.”

