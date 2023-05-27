The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has told the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) that they will continue to demand their rights from the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because he secured the largest number of votes from the Northern region that led to his victory at the last presidential election.

The Spokesman of CNG, Abdulazeez Suleiman while addressing journalists on Saturday, cautioned different socio-cultural groups that the North is neither afraid nor apprehensive of their designs and they will remain resolute in protecting its legacy and inherited responsibility to all northerners.

He said the response became necessary following the reported remarks by the OPC, ‘threatening’ the North against demanding what is due for them from the President-elect.

They reminded OPC that Tinubu was able to overcome strong opposition to coast to victory through the efforts of the north and that is where the claim to commensurate reward comes from.

CNG said Tinubu got more votes from the north-west — the largest voting geo-political grouping in the country — than from the south-west, his home zone.

He said no one expects that the incoming president will run an administration that will give the North what it does not deserve, but no one also can deny the North the right to speak for what is legitimately due to it.

“In this context, no amount of threat or hooliganism will stop such northerners as Abdulaziz Yari, Abbass, Betara, Gagdi, Wase and Jaji from exercising their right to contest for the positions of their choices.

“Likewise, any other interested candidate from whatever section of the country should be free to contest so that in the end the matter is sorted through democratic election by the legislators themselves”, Suleiman said.

He noted that while the North will continue to support the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu in the task of rebuilding a nation united around the values of justice and honest enterprise, those northerners who insist on fair sharing of positions are not his enemies.

“Henceforth, we deem any further attempt at the targeting of any northerner, anywhere, for vilification, systematic dehumanization, profiling, alienation or any action that will render them an object of attack and persecution, abhorrent to our sensibilities and ordinary decency and therefore unacceptable.

“We are aware that a few regional political opportunists have made an entire career out of demonizing and insulting the North and all it stands for.





“We will not feed these people with more reasons to be important. What the North will do, as it has always done, is to insist that justice is done to it and to everyone else.

“The North shall henceforth respond to any provocation coin for coin”, he added.

