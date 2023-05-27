Kwara State Police Command has assured of adequate security arrangements in the state towards a hitch-free inauguration ceremony on Monday, May 29.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, in Ilorin on Saturday, he said that motorized and foot patrols by security forces led by the Police will be a common sight in the state from now on; “as such, the people are advised not to panic and to be law-abiding at all times”.

He also said that the state Police commissioner, Paul Odama, had ordered an all-around security emplacement across the length and breadth of the state for a rancour-free May 29, 2023, inauguration.

The Police Command also said that policemen and women, attached to special forces and tactical units, including conventional officers, have been deployed to patrol the towns and major streets and all government facilities in the state to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the state.

“The citizens must have noticed movements of security patrols in the state in the course of the week, especially in Baruten LGA and Kwara Central; this is part of the arrangements on the ground to ensure no act of criminality is allowed.

“The patrol would be sustained for tighter security of the lives and property of the citizens and residents of all parts of Kwara State.

“Consequently, the command is assuring the good people of Kwara State of her safety before, during, and after the inauguration ceremony.

