Marwa: Commendable performance of national duty

HIS appointment as the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) shocked some Nigerians. Many were confused as to his eligibility and suitability for not being a trained narcotics officer and also for being a retired military officer. Many do not know that as a soldier, he is also capable in fighting crime. Some of us, though not in the majority, eulogised President Muhammadu Buhari for his choice as the chairman of the NDLEA. Nigerians are pleased with his unprecedented achievements in drug war victories in less than two years.

The NDLEA under Brigadier-Geneneral Buba Marwa (rtd) has greatly shot the impressive monumental activities of the agency into positive national visibility. It has, between January 2021 and September 2022, successfully removed from criminal circulation and consumption in Nigeria narcotics valued at over N400 billion. The NDLEA stalled the illicit substances and cash from being utilised by notorious drug barons for sinister motives. It saved the country from the perils of illicit drug peddling and consumption. It has continued to bravely confront illicit drug couriers in land borders, airports, seaports and within many states in Nigeria with astonishing success stories. Large-scale consumption of drugs (narcotics) by youths and adults destroys a country. Its consistent consumption will progressively result in debilitating mental disorder. In such absurd organic situation, a country in which it exists will eventually be destroyed.

About 14 million Nigerians aged between 15 and 64, including women and children, abuse drugs daily in many places in Nigeria. Many Nigerians (52 million) are not healthy because they have no access to good, safe and clean drinking water (alkaline). Besides, 64 million Nigerians go to bed hungry every night. Among them are millions of malnourished children in Kaduna State (UNICEF). Nigeria has the highest number of stunted children under the age of five in Sub-Saharan Africa because of malnutrition. Malnutrition also contributes to about 50 per cent of deaths in children below five years in Nigeria. Many hungry citizens who also consume drugs will violently destroy the society.

Marwa has performed excellently and by all reasonable standards, he has justified his appointment. Indeed, his impressive activities are being consistently published by the media nationwide and replicated by all his loyal, diligent and patriotic officers. Noteworthy but not surprising is the fact that he has made history in the NDLEA service of Nigeria because he has, as never before now, within three months, confiscated or seized drugs worth over one trillion naira. It has never previously happened in the history of the service in Nigeria. All previous chairmen of the NDLEA never got this haul within one year close to what he achieved within three months regardless of harsh and difficult terrains and climatic conditions evident within Nigeria.

The patriotism, integrity and honesty displayed by most NDLEA officers everywhere (ubiquitously) in Nigeria are rare, unprecedented and highly commendable. They unanimously and willingly accepted Marwa’s innocuous and inspiring qualities and accordingly have continued to behave decently, professionally and impressively. They quickly identified and ostensibly recognised the compelling necessity to appreciate and imbibe his high-level discipline, competence, merit and diligence in national interest. He has speedily rewarded and promoted many of his officers based on merit and performance.

He and his men have performed impressively within almost two years of his appointment. Performance is not only imperative but also desirable for a sensitive administration in a country. It is a compelling necessity for general development in a country.

He has once again demonstrated impeccable leadership, compassion, diligence, honour, integrity and patriotism in public office just as he transparently did as the military administrator in Lagos State between 1996 and 1999. Records in national archives attest clearly and openly to this testimony. By his success story again, he has visibly made his original constituency (the army), his colleagues in governance, including my humble self, his family members, his associates, his friends and many sincere Nigerians very happy and deeply pleased with his activities. Besides, President Buhari, who appointed him is satisfied, happy and grateful to God who made it possible for him to appoint him.

Many people who expressed doubts initially about Marwa’s eligibility and suitability to perform when he was appointed are surprised and have been put to shame. Many of them are ignorant. Others do not know his capability. He has shown that he did not only merit the appointment but has also visibly justified it. He did not disappoint Nigerians. He is an epitome of sagacity. He is bold, frank, knowledgeable, unhesitating and the very model of a military history. He merits and rightly deserves a national honour from the Commander-in-Chief.

Prince Oyakhire is a former military administrator of Oyo and Taraba states.

