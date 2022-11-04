Police commence investigation on killings of NECO officer in Ibadan

Latest News
By Soji Ajibola
Security chiefs parley, strategize on state security network in Oyo, Oyo Community Service Punishment Scheme, traffic warden reportedly killed,Man found dead inside, for indiscriminate waste disposal, Basic Health Care Provision fund in Oyo, concerns mount as heaps, Oyo evacuates over 80 UNIJOS, Planks fall from moving articulated, Kidnapped hotelier

Police have commenced an investigation into the killings of one 9f the officials of the National Examination Council (NECO) identified as Vincent Odinko by the suspected gunmen.

Odinko was gunned down at his residence at the University of Ibadan quarters by yet-to-be-identified assailants on Thursday night.

Our source stated that the victim was shot at a close range by the assailant.

The source revealed that because of the closeness of the range of the bullets, the victim died on the spot.

Odinko was working with the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination Internal Unit, Ibadan branch of NECO.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, in a terse statement said investigations have commenced on the incident.

“The investigation is in progress. Updates would be provided accordingly, please”.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

ADC presidential candidate to address FCT residents on EndSARS, others

Latest News

AU, ECOWAS exchange views on continental normative instruments for democracy

Latest News

FG shuts another section of Eko Bridge after Friday’s fire incident

Latest News

Us terror alert has set Nigeria on panic mode, but we shall come out of it, says Lai…

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More