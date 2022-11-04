Police commence investigation on killings of NECO officer in Ibadan

Police have commenced an investigation into the killings of one 9f the officials of the National Examination Council (NECO) identified as Vincent Odinko by the suspected gunmen.

Odinko was gunned down at his residence at the University of Ibadan quarters by yet-to-be-identified assailants on Thursday night.

Our source stated that the victim was shot at a close range by the assailant.

The source revealed that because of the closeness of the range of the bullets, the victim died on the spot.

Odinko was working with the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination Internal Unit, Ibadan branch of NECO.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, in a terse statement said investigations have commenced on the incident.

“The investigation is in progress. Updates would be provided accordingly, please”.