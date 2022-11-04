2023: CUPP meets Obasanjo, seeks his involvement in peaceful transition

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in Nigeria has appealed to former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to intervene in the Nation’s political situation in order to ensure a seamless transition come the 2023 general elections.

The CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, made this appeal shortly after visiting the former President at his Penthouse residence inside the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital on Thursday.

In a statement by Kehinde Akinyemi, the Special Assistant on Media to Obasanjo, made available to newsmen on Friday, Ugochinyere disclosed that the visit had become important in order to brief “the Father of Nigeria” on the situation, particularly as ” it relates to his recent findings on an alleged attempt by the ruling party to tamper with the elections processes”.

He said that it has been his wish to visit the former president.

According to him, “I have come to see him and appeal that he should not give up on Nigeria, that he should continue not to give up on Nigeria, just as he is doing for Africa, to ensure that there is peaceful transition through his advocacy before and after 2023. Also to press it on the government that the forthcoming elections must be peaceful, free, fair and credible.”

The statement said that the spokesperson added that he came “to let him know that I will be running in the election and seek his fatherly blessings, but most importantly to appreciate him for his roles in ensuring peace in Africa.

“In the last few days, Baba has been in Ethiopia and in-between went to Congo to give investment drive, went again to complete his peace mission South Africa, so we are asking him to replicate this in Nigeria.

“Baba must pay serious attention to Nigeria as we march towards 2023 to ensure that democracy and peaceful transfer of power is achieved.”

According to the statement, “on his perception of the elder statesman, Ugochinyere said he saw a man that was full of energy and willingness to get things done.

“And with all that I saw, it emboldened me to once again say that Baba should not forget Nigeria and he should continue to intervene, and he confirmed that he would continue to intervene in order to keep Nigeria one.”