The management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta and the Pennsylvania State University, America, have gone into partnership for educational advancement and research development.

The rector of the institution, Dr Adeoye Odedeji, noted this when a team from the American university visited the institution, last Thursday, to further cement the already established working relationship between them.

He noted that the visit of the G-5 team from Pennsylvania State University, was facilitated by the Olowu of Owu, Oba Professor Saka Matemilola Odedeji.

He further said MAPOLY values relationships, especially international collaborations, as the institution will take advantage of every opportunity therein in the collaboration.

He appreciated the Olowu of Owu for providing the platform for the effective collaboration to take place.

The Penn State University team, led by Associate Director, Africa Partnerships and Director, Faculty Fulbright Programme, Professor Sylvester Osagie; dean, College of Education, Kimberly Lawless; Professor of Soil Management and Applied Soil Physics; Sjoerd Willem Duiker; Professor of Engineering Design and Architectural Engineering, Esther Obonyo and senior director, Special Projects and Coordination Mel White.

Speaking at the event, Oba Matemilola, represented by the Orunto of Owu, Chief Abiodun Lasile, advised MAPOLY researchers to take the advantage of the collaboration and channel it towards research and academic development in the institution.

The team leader, Osagie, submitted that the collaboration between the two institutions is needed to jointly tackle challenges around the world.

“Partnerships are very important because when it comes to tackling global challenges, there is no single individual, institution or country that can address them. We all need to collaborate with one another to be able to address them,” Osagie said.

He said faculty members from both institutions will meet and discuss their areas of interest in order to formalise the partnership.

