IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

Almighty Allah says in Holy Qur’an, Anbiyaa, 21:106-108: “Verily in the (Qur’an) is a Message for people who would (truly) worship God. We sent thee (Muhammad) not but as a mercy for all creatures. Say: ‘What has come to me by inspiration is that your God is one God. Will ye therefore bow to His will (in Islam)?’”

The birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is called Maolud Nabiyyi. It is being celebrated worldwide on the 12th day of Rabiul-Awwal to reflect on the life and times of the Seal of Prophets. The Holy Qur’an, Ahzab, 33:40, confirms: “Muhammad is not the father of any of your men but (he is) the Apostle of God and the Seal of the Prophets. And God has full knowledge of all things.”

Maolud Nabiyyi is celebrated to ponder over the message of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) that is universal, complete and binding on mankind in all ages (Qur’an 4:29; 7:158). The Holy Qur’an, Saba, 34:28, says: “We have not sent thee but as a universal (Messenger) to men, giving them glad tidings and warning them (against sin) but most men understand not.”

Maolud Nabiyyi is celebrated to further the teaching of the Holy Qur’an that was revealed to mankind through Prophet Muhammad (SAW) that remains uncorrupted for all eternity to serve as a witness, glad tiding and a warner (Qur’an 15:87; 16:44; 17:82; 26:192; 41:42). The Holy Qur’an, Muhammad, 47:2, says: “But those who believe and work deeds of righteousness and believe in the (Revelation) sent down to Muhammad—for it is the truth from their Lord, —He will remove from them their ills and improve their condition”. “Nay, this is a Glorious Qur’an (inscribed) in a tablet preserved!” (Qur’an 85:21-22). More so, “We have, without doubt, sent down the Message; and We will assuredly guard it (from corruption)”.

Really, the birthday of the Prophet is celebrated as a sober reflection on his humble life, the spread of Islam in the world, the practice of Islamic faith and the demise of the perfect leader for mankind (Qur’an 36:1; 48:8-9). The Holy Qur’an, A’raf, 7:158, says: “Say: ‘O men! I am sent unto you all as the apostle of God to Whom belongeth the dominion of the heavens and the earth. There is no god but He. It is He that giveth both life and death. So, believe in God and His apostle, the unlettered Prophet who believed in God and His words. Follow him that (so) ye may be guided.’”

The birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is celebrated to appreciate his sufferings, mockery, humiliation, abuses, insults and near-killing at the hands of the idolaters on the propagation of Islam (Qur’an 68:2; 81:22; 25:41-42; 34:7-8; 69:40-43). The Holy Qur’an, A’raf, 7:184, says: “Do they not reflect? Their companion is not seized with madness; he is but a perspicuous warner.”

No doubt, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) deserves our annual celebration of his birthday because of his compassion for his followers, his love for the believers, for the righteous and dedication to the Muslims (Qur’an 15:97; 16:127; 18:6; 25:3). The Holy Qur’an, Ahzab, 33:6, affirms: “The Prophet is closer to the believers than their own selves. And his wives are their mothers. Blood relations among each other have closer personal ties in the Decree of God, than (the brotherhood of) believers and Muhajirs. Nevertheless do ye what is just to your closest friends. Such is the writing in the Decree (of God).”

And of course, Maolud Nabiyyi is celebrated to give thanks to Allah for sending Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as a mercy to mankind (Qur’an 21:107); to ask for continued blessings on the Prophet as Allah and His Angels send blessings on him (Qur’an 33:56); and to seek Allah’s continued guidance, protection and blessing through the blessings of Muhammad (SAW). Almighty Allah declares in Holy Qur’an, Ahzab, 33:56: “God and His Angels send blessings on the Prophet Muhammad. O ye that believe! Send ye blessings on him, and salute him with all respect.”

Indeed, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on Monday, 12 Rabiul-Awwal 570 AD; his call to prophethood on a Monday; his receipt of first revelation on Monday and his passing to the great beyond on Monday, June 8, 632 AD (13 Rabiul-Awwal, 11 AH) 10 years after Hijrah cannot be a coincidence but by divine design. They must have religious importance and spiritual blessing. After all, the Holy Prophet says in an authentic hadith that “I fast on Monday because I was born on Monday, called to prophethood on Monday and received first revelation on a Monday (Yaoma-Ithnain)” (Sahih Bukhari and Muslim).

The celebration of Maolud Nabiyyi signifies five things because Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was sent by Allah in five capacities. His humble birth by his mother, Aminah, in the rocky, obscure and poor city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia signified arrival of a witness to all men about the spiritual truths which had been obscured by ignorance or superstition, or by the doubt of sectarian controversy. He did not come to establish a new religion or sect but to teach the religion of Islam, the oneness of God which was preached by previous Prophets. He is also a witness to God for those who accept God alone as their saviour and against those who reject His oneness (Qur’an 4:41). Qur’an 4:40-44 says: “Those who pervert the truth in Our Signs are not hidden from Us. Which is better, he that is cast into the Fire or he that comes safe through on the Day of Judgment? Do what ye will:.Verily, He seeth (clearly) all that ye do. Those who reject the Message when it comes to them (are not hidden from Us). And indeed, it is a Book of exalted power. No falsehood can approach it from before or behind it. It is sent down by One full of wisdom, worthy of all praise. Nothing is said to thee that was not said to the apostles before thee. That thy Lord has at His command (all) forgiveness as well as a most grievous penalty. Had We sent this as a Qur’an (in a language) other than Arabic, they would have said: ‘Why are not its verses explained in detail? What! (a book) not in Arabic and (a Messenger) an Arab?’ Say: ‘It is a guide and a healing to those who believe; and for those who believe not, there is a deafness in their ears, and it is blindness in their (eyes). They are (as it were) being called from a place far distant!”

Although his father, Abdullahi, died before his birth and he lost his mother at the age of six, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) portends the arrival of the bearer of glad tidings and mercy of God. He came to awaken the spirit of men that no matter how they transgressed, they have hope if they believe, repent and live a good life.

Although married at age of 25 to a wealthy widow of 40, Khadijat and called to prophethood at age of 40, El-Amin (the trustworthy) was born as a warner to those who are needless. He came to warn us that this life will not last and there is a future life that is everlasting and all important where all shall reap the fruit of their good or bad deed on earth (Qur’an 7:184, 188; 15:89; 53:56-62).

The Holy Qur’an, Insan, 76:1-6, says: “Has there not been over man a long period of time, when he was nothing – (not even) mentioned? Verily We created man from a drop of mingled sperm. In order to try him, so We gave him (the gifts) of hearing and sight. We showed him the way. Whether he be grateful or ungrateful (rests on his will). For the rejecters We have prepared chains, yokes and a blazing fire. As to the righteous, they shall drink of a cup (of wine) mixed with Kafur, a fountain where the devotees of God do drink, making it flow in unstinted abundance.”