IYL to honour retired hajj facilitator, Seriki, others at 70th anniversary

A retired hajj facilitator, Alhaji Sulaiman Olatunji Seriki, is among dignitaries lined up for honour and recognition at the 70th anniversary celebration of the Islamic Youth League (IYL), Oyo State Council.

According to a programme of events released by the organisation’s coordinator, Imam Moshood Habeeb, the honour being bestowed on Alhaji Seriki and others will mark part of a three-day programme to celebrate the anniversary.

The programme says today (Friday) will see a visit to IYL Mosque at the Government College, Apata, Ibadan, after which a Jumat service will be held at the IYL Central Mosque, Sango, Ibadan.

It says tomorrow (Saturday), the league will visit charity homes to relate with inmates while Sunday will witness a lecture titled ‘The Role of a Good Leader in a Multi-religious Country’.

The lecture is expected to be delivered by the spiritual head and Grand Imam of Shafaudeen in Islam Worldwide, Professor Sabitu Olagoke.

Also on Sunday, there will be presentation of awards to deserving Nigerians in the presence of the IYL missioner in Oyo State, Alhaji Ibrahim Tiamy, and the Secretary, Alhaji R.O.Y. Adegbite.