No IPoB sit-at-home order will hold today in Delta — Police

The Delta State Police Command has vowed not to allow any form of sit-at-home hold in Asaba, the state capital, or any other part of the state.

The assurance was given in a terse statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, on Thursday night.

The statement is a reaction to a trending YouTube post directing a sit-at-home tomorrow Friday, October 7, 2022.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, was quoted as urging residents of the state to go about their normal, daily businesses without fear.

He, however, vowed to deal decisively with individuals or group of persons planning to foment trouble in any part of the state.

The statement reads in part: “The Delta State Police Command is aware of a YouTube post by some faceless individuals with the caption “Day 3 of the Remembrance of Asaba Massacre in 1970”, where the faceless person declared Friday 7/10/2022 as Sit-at-home in Biafra Land.

“For the purpose of clarity, the Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Ari Muhammed Ali, FCIA, psc+, has declared that there is no “sit at home order” in Delta State.

“He assures residents of their safety and urges them to go about their lawful business as the Command is willing and able to deal decisively with anyone or group of persons who try to cause any form of trouble in the State.





“He admonishes members of the public particularly residents of Asaba to report any strange and suspicious movements or persons in their neighborhood to the Command or other law enforcement agencies.

“Meanwhile, the CP has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Area Commanders, DPOS, and Tactical Commanders to maintain Police visibility across the length and breadth of the State and emplace measures that will make the State uncomfortable and uninhabitable for any group of hoodlums.

“Delta State Police Command can be contacted through the following numbers: Command Control Room via +234 803 668 4974, Or the PPRO’s office on +234 915 557 0008, +234 915 557 0007.”