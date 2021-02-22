Man stabs brother to death in Edo

A family feud between two siblings, Kadir and Suleiman, in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, on Friday, resulted in the death of the younger one, Suleiman, who was stabbed to death by his elder brother, Kadir.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the brawl started when Suleiman scolded Kadir’s wife for being rude to her mother-in-law, the siblings’ mother, and the matter did not go down well with Kadir, who felt slighted that his younger brother had the guts to rebuke his (Kadir’s) wife.

Kadir, who was said to be away when the altercation between his mother and his wife occurred allegedly engaged the victim who was his younger brother in a brawl but, their mother’s intervention calmed frayed their nerves.

Not satisfied, Kadir was said to have revisited the issue later in the day and again, their mother stepped in and calmed the situation. However, while Suleiman put the matter behind him and went about his normal business, his elder later traced the deceased to where he went to late in the evening and allegedly stabbed him, before bolting away.

The deceased who was said to have been rushed to the hospital on Friday night died on Saturday morning from the injury he sustained during the attack.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Princewill Osaigbovo, confirmed the incident.

Osaigbovo said that the victim died at the St. Jude Hospital, where he was rushed for medical attention.

