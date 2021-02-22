Biliri chieftaincy tussle: Avoid escalation, Buhari tells warring parties 

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja 
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed “great shock and deep concern” over the eruption of violence in Gombe State arising from the Billiri chieftaincy tussle.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said while reacting to the development President Buhari said: “I’m seriously disturbed by the outbreak of violence in Gombe State and call on the parties involved to exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalation.”

According to the President, “the easy resort to violence is uncalled for because there are enough avenues to resolve differences amicably without threatening law and order.”

He noted that “in a circle of violence, there are no winners, except losers,” advising Muslims and Christians to “avoid the temptation of resorting to violence in order to express their grievances.”

“Nigerians have shed enough blood over issues that could have been peacefully resolved. I appeal to the two parties to sheathe their swords for the sake of peaceful coexistence. Gombe has enjoyed relative religious harmony for decades and you shouldn’t allow hoodlums destroy this positive record,” President Buhari appealed to the feuding parties.

Clashes erupted in the town over the appointment of a new Mai Tangale, the traditional ruler of Billiri causing the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew. 

Protesters had insisted that Governor Inuwa Yahaya should announce Dr. Musa Idris Maiyamba, as the new ruler having polled five out of nine from the Kingmakers as the Mai Tangale.

The remaining four kingmakers voted two for Ahmad Magaji and another two voted for Mr Danladi.

 

