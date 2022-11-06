Man sets five stepchildren ablaze in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 54-year-old man, Joseph Ojo, who allegedly set five of his stepchildren ablaze in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The man was arrested for pouring petrol into the room of his stepchildren and setting them ablaze after having a misunderstanding with their mother for denying him sex.

It was learnt that the suspect who lived around the Fagun Crescent area of Ondo town, left his wife and her 18-month-old twins in the room and set the children and the room on fire.

According to a source, the alarm raised by the children attracted the neighbours who raced to the scene of the incident to save the children but one of them had been badly burnt in the inferno.

The mother of the seven children was said to escape from the inferno with her twins with a minor injury but four of the children were rushed to a clinic where they were referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, for medical treatment.

A source within the area said the man perpetrated the heinous act because the mother of the children allegedly denied him sex and they have been having misunderstandings over the issue.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami said the man had been arrested by the police for a case of alleged arson and murder.

He explained that the suspect was is the stepfather of the victims and not their biological father, but said the suspect is the father of the 18-month-old twins.

Odunlami said an investigation had commenced into the matter and the man would be charged to court after the investigation.

The PPRO said further investigation would be carried out before charging the suspect to court.

