Efunroye Tinubu Estate reaffirms attorney for estate management

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the estate of Mad­am Efunroye Tinubu has reaffirmed the Chief Executive Officer of Adamakin Works and Investments Ltd, Akinfolabi Akindele as the authorised Attorney for the entire property of the late business mogul.

The BOT Chairman, Alh Adio Kazeem Lumosa made this known on behalf of the two families under the branch of late Madam Tinubu family in a statement signed by two representatives of the family branches; Monsuru Kassim Lumosa and Alfa Sule Sanni Sobowale.

The family said this is to further address and lay to rest, various impersonations arising from different quarters claiming Power of Attorney for the said properties.

Adio Lumosa, who expressed dismay over the development, stated that it’s sad that this is coming up during a time he is mourning the demise of his vice, Dr. Gabriel Fasetire.

He emphasised that the two families who have legal authority as a beneficiary to the properties of the estate of Mad­am Efunroye Tinubu has no dispute to warrant change of attorney.

He urged members of the public to be cautious about dealing with any unauthorized persons who claimed to have the Power of Attorney of Efunroye Tinubu.

Alh Adio Kazeem Lumosa further called on the Police to as a matter of urgency, commence an investigation to nail the perpetrators, so as to save innocent Nigerians from falling victim to fraudsters and fake family representatives.





He noted that anyone who is in doubt can verify their legality through a suit number, LSD/GC/105078, which affirms their legal authorities regarding the beneficiaries of the Estate of the late business mogul.

He warned that any per­son or group of persons that deals with any purported new Attorney, does so at his or her own peril, as the firm does not have the support of the Efunroye Tinubu family.

Specifically, Adesanya stat­ed that the BoT Chairman, Shittu Adio Kassim Lumosa, and the Vice Chairman, Dr. Gabriel O. Fasetire, denied signing any publication on change of attorney, as there was no time such de­cision was taken.