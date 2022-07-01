Man O’ War to be established in schools in Abia ― National Commander

The National Commander of the Man O’ War Nigeria, Col. Sani Adamu Depsia says, plans have been concluded to establish the outfit in all secondary schools in Nigeria.

Depsia stated this when he led the Abia State Commander, Rev. Simon Onwubiko and others on a courtesy call to the Abia State Commissioner for police, Janet Agbede, stating that the plan was intended to curb negative vices by the youths at the grassroots level.

Depsia told the CP that the visit was triggered “by the lingering octopus-like insecurity in the state and the nation at large.”

Commending the CP, Depsia said, “The strategy and tactics you employed to preserve a peaceful atmosphere, maintenance of lasting peace and safety in Abia State deserves commendation.”

He recalled the code of the organisation to include “collaborating with law enforcement agencies in the maintenance of law and order, to serve as an early warning through information gathering, provision of security to schools at all levels, training of the public on security awareness, and disaster management among others.

“We are officially available to collaborate with you for an effective and optimum discharge of our duties within the ambits of the law,” Col. Depsia, represented by Dr John Steve Iwara pledged.

The CP was awarded Peace Ambassador for her proactive measures in restoring lasting peace in Abia and also as the Matron Per Excellence of Man O’ War, Abia State command.





Responding, CP Agbede advised the Man O’ War Nigeria not to allow irresponsible people to tarnish its image.

She stated the readiness of the Police Command to monitor and assist Man O’ War training of its personnel in the state.

She regretted the communication gap between the police and Man O’ War for synergy for a way of tramping out dissidents out of the state, assuring that her command will monitor and assist the state command of the Man O’ War in training its personnel, stating that it will be good for them to collaborate with other security agencies in the state.