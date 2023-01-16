Man defiles two-year-old child in Edo

A 20-year-old man, simply identified as Amafè, has allegedly defiled a two-year-old child (name withheld) in Oza Community, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State.

The suspect was said to have on Friday, 6th January 2023 defiled the minor in a bush adjacent to Oza Grammar School in Oza Community where the victim’s grandmother (name withheld) had a farm.

The suspect allegedly carried the little child unknown to the grandmother who was busy working inside the farm, to a place where he raped her, as it was passers-by who drew her attention after they heard the little girl’s voice from the direction where the suspect carried out the act.

According to a source close to the family of the minor, the victim was living with her grandmother in the community as her parents were separated.

“Her (victim) parents are not together. So the father (name withheld) who resides in Lagos decided to send her to live with his mother in Oza.

“The grandmother took her to the farm and while she was working, the boy (Amafè) quietly went to where the grandmother kept her to eat and carried the little girl to a place where he defiled her.”

The source who does not want to be named explained, it was a passerby that drew the grandmother’s attention as she was busy working inside the farm.

It was scooped that, vigilante operatives in the area later apprehend the alleged culprits, just as the young man was reportedly handed over to the operatives of the police Divisional Headquarters in Abudu town.

However, residents in Oza town, have raised concern over the delay in charging the alleged paedophile to court, ten days after his arrest.

The alleged culprit who is currently in detention at the police divisional headquarters in Abudu was said to be a relative to the minor as family members are working behind the scene to ensure the matter is swept under the carpet.





However, a senior police officer at the Abudu division who confirmed the report said that the complainant (father of the victim) has refused to show up at the station, thereby delaying the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Benin City.

The officer who is not authorised to speak to the press said the police cannot continue to detain the suspect in the station, especially as the complainant has said he will not take the victim to Benin City (Edo state Police Command Headquarters).

READ FROM ALSO IGERIAN TRIBUNE

Man defiles two-years-old child in Edo