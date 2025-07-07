MAN commends Ogun govt on plastic waste management

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has commended the Ogun State Government on its proactive and sustainable approach to plastic waste management, especially single-use plastics in the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Association and signed by its Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, and issued on Monday.

The association expressed its delight at the government’s initiatives, aimed at reducing plastic waste, promoting recycling, and ensuring a cleaner environment.

It particularly noted the resolve of the government to partner with manufacturers and other operators in the plastic value chain to advance its waste-to-wealth initiative.

“These efforts align with MAN’s commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices,” the association stated.

The Ogun state government’s approach was presented by the Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya recently in Abeokuta during this year’s commemoration of World Environment Day, themed: ‘Beating Plastics’.

In his remarks, Oresanya highlighted “plastics for cash” and “blue box” initiatives as subsets of their sustainable approach to managing waste and converting the same to wealth in the state.

While the Plastics for Cash program enables residents to exchange sorted plastic waste for monetary value or goods, creating income opportunities for youth, women, and informal waste collectors; the Blue Box initiative promotes structured house-to-house waste separation and collection, driven by the Ogun State Waste Management Authority.

To strengthen these initiatives, Ogun State has constituted a plastic management committee made up of regulatory agencies, manufacturers, and academic institutions.

