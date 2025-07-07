Adeleke commiserates with Makinde over Oba Olakulehin’s demise

Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Monday commiserated with his counterpart in Oyo state, Governor Seyi Makinde, over the demise of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

The Governor in a statement by his Spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo, also condoled the Government of Oyo State, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Royal Family, and the people of Ibadan over Oba Olakulehin’s demise.

According to him, “Oba Olakulehin was a monarch of profound wisdom and grace. Even within a short reign, he embodied the virtues of Yoruba Royalty’s calm leadership, cultural pride, and unwavering love for his people”.

He added that the late monarch’s passing at the age of 90 marks the end of a remarkable chapter in the traditional institution of Ibadanland and leaves a legacy of selfless service, courage and peace.

“Oba Olakulehin, even in his final days, remained a symbol of continuity, cultural wisdom, and Royal honour. His transition is a great loss not only to the throne of Ibadanland but to the Yoruba people whose values he dutifully upheld.”

“The loss is a profound blow not only to Ibadan but to the entire Yoruba nation.

“Oba Olakulehin’s reign though brief was marked by dignity, wisdom, and an unwavering commitment to the progress and unity of the people of Ibadanland.”

“May God comfort the people of Ibadan and grant the late monarch eternal rest among his forebears, ” he stressed,

