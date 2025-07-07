Obasa commends Lagos Assembly’s contributions to quality legislature

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has commended the pivotal role of the state legislature and its contributions to the economic growth and development through quality legislation.

The speaker, who was the host at 2025 edition of The Expatriates Business Awards (TEBA), held on Sunday, at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday, also applauded the exception contributions and the influence of expatriates in the Lagos economy, which according to him, ensures Lagos enjoys a more rapid growth driven by urbanization and industrial development than any other Nigerian city.

Speaking on TEBA, Obasa disclosed that it is not just about the recognition of individual achievements, with it, he disclosed, “the organisers are celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship that transcends borders and unites us in our shared goal.”

He said, “It is both an honor and a privilege to stand before you today to celebrate the remarkable contributions of expatriates, ethnic businesses, and migrant communities to Nigeria’s vibrant economy. An event like this reminds us of the power of collaboration and the invaluable roles of foreign businesses and missions in enriching our nation’s socio-cultural and economic landscape. As you wellknow, Lagos is Nigeria’s economic hub, the largest contributor to its GDP, and the second-largest city economy in Africa, behind Cairo, Egypt.

Over the centuries, the influence of expatriates into the Lagos economy ensured that it enjoyed a more rapid growth driven by urbanization and industrial development than any other Nigerian city.

As a center for commerce, industry, and innovation, Lagos also creates a fertile and enabling ground for expatriate involvement and participation in key industries, contributions to professional services, and implementation of international expertise. Conversely, expatriate spending on housing, education, leisure, among other areas of life, also boosts local businesses.

In the area of security, we also created Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps to assist and complement the police by providing valuable intelligence for crime prevention, facilitating the arrest of perpetrators of criminal activities in the state. This has helped to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians and foreigners alike, and boosting the confidence of expatriates in coming to live and invest in Lagos. Distinguished guests, as we honour the trailblazers and pioneers here, let us acknowledge the importance of collaboration and unity in driving progress. The contributions of our expatriate communities are indeed vital in fostering economic growth, creating jobs, and enhancing our global economy.”

According to the Director of TEBA, Odunola Abayomi, the award has 27 categories rewarding expatriates’ excellence and contributions to sectors of the economy including covering aviation, entertainment, construction, entrepreneurship, telecommunication, oil and gas and automobile.

She said, “Each accolade bestowed on recipients is a public salute to the men and women whose enterprises create jobs, transfer skills, pay taxes, and quietly stitch yet another thread into the colourful tapestry of our national economy.

“Years ago, the expressions on our foreign friends’ faces spoke volumes: admiration tinged with the unasked question, “Are our efforts invisible?” In that instant, the seed of what we celebrate tonight was planted. Celebration breeds collaboration. Honouring foreigners beside Nigerians sends a clear message: prosperity in this land is a joint venture. May no contributor to Nigeria’s growth ever feel invisible again. Instead, may every expatriate investor, innovator, and intrapreneur leave this hall convinced of one unassailable truth-Nigeria sees you. Nigeria thanks you. Nigeria rises with you.”

At the Awards, Avsatel Communications Ltd won the Aviation Safety Champion of The Year, MACE Industries Ltd (Aviation Technology Company Of The Year), Turkish Airlines was decorated as the Expatriate Airline Of The Year and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) as the Construction Company of The Year.

Other individual winners include Danny Green as Cross-Border Talent of The Year, Pascale Olumayowa Tafqa as Expatriate Entrepreneur Of The Year, Alice Adetona as Inter-Cultural Culinary Ambassador, a Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach won the Diaspora Distinction Award, Zainab Fatty as TEBA Serial-Entrepreneur Of The Year, Janice Udogu won Heritage Embrace Award and Ronya Man as the Cross-Over Actress Of The Year while Juma Jux won the Cross-Over Musician of The Year and Rania Elewa was awarded as TEBA Diaspora Trailblazer Award.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE