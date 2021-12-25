Malami treats 18,388 mails in 2021

A week to new year, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has received and treated 18, 380 mails from January 2 to December 24, 2021.

The Minister’s Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Gwandu who disclosed this on Saturday in a statement said, the number of mails treated by Malami increased this year by 4,661 from last year’s mails; 13,772.

A point of interest associated with the volumes of the mails treated is the fact that in addition to the quantum, enormity of the mails received and treated, the opinions, decisions and actions of the Office of the AGF arising from the mails have translated into major policy impact on the position of Federal Government relating to Justice sector reform, security, economy and the fight against corruption, among others, in the country.

The breakdown showed that In the first quarter, Malami treated a total number of 1,317 from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government, 1,687 mails received from law firms, 1,516 mails from Private Individuals while a total number of 391 mails were received from Civil Society Organizations making a total of 4,911 mails treated from January to March 2021.

In the second quarter, according to the statement, several Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government sent 1,336 mails to the AGF, 416 mails were received from numerous law firms, 1,652 mails from different private individuals and 268 mails from Civil Society organizations totaling 3,672 mails received from April to June.

Within the third quarter, a total number of 5,113 mails were received 1,596 of which are from Ministries, Departments and Agencies, 1,432 mails from law firms, 1,731 from private individuals and 354 mails received from Civil Society organizations from July to September.

Similarly, no fewer than 4,692 mails were received in the fourth quarter of the year; 1,470 treated mails were received from Government Agencies, 1,496 mails from Law Firms, 1,579 from Private Individuals and 147 mails from Civil Society Organizations.

The total mails received from Government Agencies from January to December 2021 amount to 5,719, while 5,031 mails were received from Law Firms, 6,478 mails from Private Individuals and 1,160 from Civil Society Organizations.

