Oyo state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, inaugurated the State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), mandating the commission to conduct local government election into only the 33 local government areas and not the 35 local council development areas in the state.

Makinde who handed down this mandate at the event held at Government House, Ibadan, particularly charged the OYSIEC to conduct the local government election within the shortest possible time.

Particularly noting that the state’s 2020 budget had allocation for OYSIEC to carry out its activities, Makinde tasked the commission to look at the possibility of conducting the election before the end of the year.

“I thank the Oyo State House of Assembly for confirming members of the commission in a timely manner and I hope you will imbibe the sense of urgency and conduct credible local government election in Oyo state within the shortest possible time.

“We knew this will come and we already allocated money in Oyo state budget for this year for the conduct of the election. If you can conduct it this year, I know you have the processes that you have to follow in terms of the timeline but within the shortest possible time, please give us elected officials at the local government level and please do it in those local governments that are known to the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria,” Makinde said.

Speaking further, Makinde avowed commitment to allowing the commission function without fear, favour or bias, affirming that the will of the people must be sacrosanct.

He urged those already rooting to take over governance in the 2023 election to begin by contesting the local government election and winning Chairmanship and councillorship seats.

“I believe the mandate of this board is to conduct an inclusive election. Gone are the days when the governor of the state will manipulate matters so that some political parties will not be able to field candidates. We are not here to play games. The will of the people must remain sacrosanct,” Makinde said.

Barrister Isiaka Olagunju was inaugurated as Chairman with Mr Adeniyi Babatunde, Mrs Ganiyat Saka, Mr Olanrewaju Emmanuel, Mr Kunle Agboola, Mr Remi Ayoade, Mr Sunday Falana and Mr Adeojo Elias to serve as members of the commission.

Speaking after the inauguration, Olagunju assured of conducting a transparent, credible and acceptable election.

