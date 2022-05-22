Makinde, Diri, development of Oke-Ogun prompted my joining PDP ― Olasupo

Former member of the House of Representatives, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola and Iwajowa, Hon. Abiodun Olasupo has given reasons why he decided to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Iseyin-born politician stated that his close relationship with the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri when he was a lawmaker till the present moment, his passion for a better Oke-Ogun and the sterling performance of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State led him to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Olasupo added that another strong factor for his action is his closeness to Governor Makinde’s Chief of Staff, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi, who was also a member of the House of Representatives between 2015 and 2019.

He hinted that he had left the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2018 and has never looked back despite that he has individuals he respected and can work for their candidacy in the party.

He went further to say that the political system in Nigeria gave no room for strict party loyalty but loyalty to the people that politicians represent as situations gave birth to parties’ coalition and other permutations, especially to win an election.

“People have been asking for my reason for joining PDP, their enquiries are genuine and I have to tell them that the current Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri is a friend from our days in the House of Representatives till today and he is influential to my joining the PDP.





“My working relationship with Gov Seyi Makinde during the last election, his developmental projects in Oke-Ogun and my relationship with the chief of staff to the governor Hon Ogunwuyi are also factors.

“Apart from all these, remember that I once predicted that APC as a party was moulded in the figure of President Muhammad Buhari and May go into oblivion immediately after his tenure of office, that is gradually happening, just watch out.

“I don’t know why some people are still tagging me to APC, on three occasions, APC Oyo released the list of its statutory delegates and on all occasions, my name was missing, that should reveal the fact APC is aware of my continued exit from the party since 2018.

“In Nigeria, a conscientious individual in politics cannot leave the will and aspirations of his people and follow party dogmas, what is the essence of joining a party in the first place, is it not to better the condition of your people?

“I don’t think anybody should be talking about why people joined PDP in Oyo State anymore because the Governor has answered that question with performance that puts joy in the hearts of the people of the State,” he pointed.

