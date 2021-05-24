Makinde chides APC for not fielding candidates in Oyo LG poll

Governor Seyi Makinde has described the local government election in the state as free and fair, chiding the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties who failed to field candidates in the election.

Speaking during the inauguration of the newly elected Chairmen of 32 local councils at the state Secretariat, Ibadan, Makinde held that the state Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) adhered to constitutional provisions in conducting the election and gave the opportunity for all political parties to field candidates.

Noting that the people of Oyo State can rightly boast of electing their representatives, he charged the Chairmen to allow the grassroots to feel their presence through developmental programmes and good governance.

He, especially, charged the council bosses to replicate current initiatives by his administration at the state level at their various local councils.

Positing that the people of the state love his administration for his good governance initiatives, Makinde also urged the Chairmen to be guided in their activities by the fact that they will also be held accountable.

“For the good people of Oyo State, you are the real winners in this process for you can rightly say that you have elected your representatives. The process was free and fair and in line with the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“As you may know, the constitution only allows for the election of officials into the 33 local government areas of the state. Also, the constitution provides that all registered political parties who field candidates can stand to be elected.

“So, those that refused to field candidates, that is their problem.

“Having allowed all parties to field candidates, the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission has conducted this election and have declared and given certificates of return to all the 32 candidates that are winners in the respective council areas,” Makinde said.

Noting that the new Chairmen were in for a three-year tenure, he stressed that no single person could remove them except for a constitutional process.

Makinde said, “You have received power as the Chief Judge conducted your swearing-in and I approve of it, so no one can remove you. Even me as governor cannot remove you, it is now a constitutional process to remove you and you will use your three years completely.”

Chief Judge of the state, Munta Ladipo administered the oath of office to the newly elected Chairmen who earlier in the day received their certificates of return from the Chairman, OYSIEC, Mr Isiaka Olagunju.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.Makinde chides APC for not fielding candidates in Oyo LG poll

Makinde chides APC for not fielding candidates in Oyo LG poll