PDP in Edo LGA asks Obaseki’s faction to follow due process

Counsels to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Egor Local Government Area of Edo State on Monday asked Governor Godwin Obaseki’s faction of the party to follow due process.

The Egor PDP equally passed a vote of confidence on the governor, his deputy, Philip Shaibu and the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, just as it alleged that one Odion Olaye had plotted to disrupt a meeting they alleged fixed for Wednesday by the leadership of the party.

In a joint statement endorsed by their counsels: Patrick Isiekwene, Desmond Olopiabe, Abraham Alime, Aisosa Adams and Melody Ojiebun, the faction appealed to Governor Obaseki to call Olaye to order, adding that the purported suspension of the local government area party chairman and secretary Manfred Ekundayo and Moses Osarumwense recently did not follow the constitution of the PDP.

The party stressed that it was the same Olaye who mobilised “armed thugs and hoodlums to the PDP Egor local government secretariat on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, and vandalised the party properties and carted away items which we have reported to the state CID.

“The PDP is a leading party and not of thugs, the PDP has a constitution and everything they did that day did not follow the constitution of the party. Egor PDP totally aligns and supports the governor’s political calculation and permutation in all ramifications that will take us to Eldorado,” the party maintained, just as they pleaded for forgiveness from the governor if the executive members had offended him.

Reacting, Olaye denied the allegations saying: “That day in question I was not there, I am a new PDP member it was the old PDP members that suspended them led by the deputy to the chairman and the assistant secretary of the party so why are they dragging my name into it. What I even heard just now is that his deputy who is now the acting chairman will be holding a meeting tomorrow (today) and he is the one planning to disrupt tomorrow’s meeting. Before I joined PDP, they already had factions.”

