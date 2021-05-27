Makers of juju, sellers of hard drugs are problems bedeviling youths ― Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi said makers of juju and sellers of hard drugs are the major problems bedevilling Nigerian youths.

Umahi made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abakaliki by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze, on Thursday at the end of Ebonyi central zone grand finale of 2021 Governor David Nweze Umahi’s Annual School Sports.

He then appealed to criminal elements in the state to surrender before the June 2021 deadline or risk being prosecuted by security agencies.

“We need to identify those who are selling hard drugs. It is also another problem. Remove these two and our children are the best. You add these two, our children do not know who is who.

“I continue to ask them to surrender and then come and get empowerment. By the first week of June, those who have not surrendered, we will allow the security agencies to do their work. So I continue to insist that they should come forward to be profiled and empowered.

“We must bring up the best so that we can encourage them, if it is scholarship, we give to them in all the Zones to encourage them. And so, by the day we will do our grand finale, we should be able to honour them and so, I want them to take it very seriously.”

Umahi further charged youths to desist from killing security agents in the South-East.

According to him, the security agents are not the problem of the agitation or marginalisation in the zone.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Onyebuchi Chima, attributed the ongoing Sports events as a fallout of the #EndSARS programme organised by the governor.

A novelty football match held for Gov. Umahi was played by females students from Community Secondary School Umuoghara, Ezza North and Ezetaugbala Memorial Secondary School, Amudo, Ezza South.

