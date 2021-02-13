Majority of Cattle herders have no experience of mechanize grazing ― Miyetti Allah

The South East Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, has called on the Federal Government to engage his members in mechanized grazing training, saying about 89 per cent of herders have no experience.

The government should train us so that we can plan with the modern system of animal husbandry because the majority of us have no experience of mechanized farming.

Alhaji Siddiki, stated this while speaking to journalists in Awka, the Anambra State Capital, on Saturday, in reaction to the decision of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), on the need for the country to transit into modern systems of animal husbandry that will replace open, night and underage grazing across the country.

He disclosed that the association in the South-East zone was in support of any government policy that would put an end to the continuous clashes between Fulani herders and farmers in the country. So long the policy would be of benefit to both parties.

According to Siddiki, the governor’s position was a welcome development, but for the policy to work as expected, the following provisions must be in place for peace and equity; training/re-training of Fulani herdsmen on mechanized grazing, provision of land for ranching in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT should also hold Town Hall meetings between government, farmers and the herders in the affected areas.

“I believe with all this, it will bring to an end the lingering crisis between the farmers and herders in the country, Siddiki added.

He noted that the National leadership of MACBAN has banned night grazing, four years ago.

While commending the South-East Governors for their continuous support to the association in the zone, urged farmers and host communities where his people are residing to always report any disagreement to the security or other relevant authorities for prompt action to avoid the destruction of lives and property.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that the Nigerian Governors, at the end of the forum’s 25th virtual meeting on Thursday, issued a communique, signed by Forum Chairman, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, where they agreed to transit into the modern system of Animal husbandry that will replace open and night grazing in the country.

