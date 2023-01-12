LP says Doyin’s arrest was an embarrassing wrongdoing

“I can confirm to you that Dr Doyin is fine, he left Awolowo way the DSS facility moments ago and the DSS have apologized to him”

The Labour Party has described the arrest of its former Director General, Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Doyin Okupe by the Department of State Services (DSS) as embarrassing wrongdoing.

The party, in a phone call with our correspondent, said the arrest was unwarranted given the fact that it is public knowledge that DR. Doyin n Okupe met with the conditions of his release after his conviction over money laundering.

Chief spokesman of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LPPCC), Yunusa Tanko said this to our correspondent in a phone interview.

According to Tanko, “I can confirm to you that Dr Doyin is fine, he left Awolowo way the DSS facility moments ago and the DSS have apologized to him for the error they have done in re-arresting him.

“For us, we felt this is an embarrassment for somebody who has already paid for the accusation which was levelled against him at the federal high court because if he had something left, he would not have left the premises of the court as a free man.

“This was orchestrated to embarrass him, the DSS has apologies to him, which I can confirm to you directly, that he is freed and he is proceeding on his Journey.”

Dr Doyin Okupe was convicted of money laundering which led to his resignation as the Director General of the Labour Party campaign council.

Okupe was released after payment of N13M million which was an option for two years imprisonment as a penalty for his conviction in December 2022.

