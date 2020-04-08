As the lockdown order in Osun entered the 7th day, Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Wednesday flagged off the distribution of 6,020 bags of rice to residents across the 31 local government areas in the state.

He said the gesture was aimed at cushioning the effect of the hardship occasioned by the stay-at-home order by the government to checkmate the spread of coronavirus disease in the state.

Flagging off the distribution of the bags of rice at the Governor’s Office, Abeere, Oyetola said, “you will all recall that, as part of measures to mitigate the inherent effects of the lockdown on our people, we promised to distribute palliatives to them.”

According to him, “we also constituted a 21-man Food and Relief Committee to mobilise resources for the procurement of more palliatives to support government’s effort. This flag-off is a partial fulfilment of that promise and the pledge I made to the people at a press conference three days ago to provide the promised palliatives very soon.”

“Today, a total of 6,020 bags of 50kg rice will be distributed to the poor and the needy throughout the state, through door-to-door apolitical channels. This is the intervention of the state government as we await those of the committee which will follow very soon.”

“Units shall be used as distribution channels. The unit chairman and four other members of each unit shall constitute the distribution committee and shall be responsible for the distribution of the bags of rice. I urge us all to be guided by the Omoluabi ethos at the points of distribution. All the beneficiaries should endeavour to observe the social distancing and conduct themselves with the highest decorum and obey the distribution committees.”

“Let me emphasise that this initial palliative is to mitigate the prevailing effect of the ongoing hardship. The other ones which the 21-man Committee is working on shall be made available very soon.

Members of the Food and Relief Committee are our concerned compatriots who are working hard to ensure that your interests as citizens and residents of Osun are well served during this period.”

“As you are all aware, your welfare is the only reason we are in government and we shall do everything to satisfy your interest during this period of lockdown, as always. We shall respond responsibly to your needs as we pull through this period together.”

“Let me use this opportunity to inform you that the Ivory Coast returnees at our facility in Ejigbo are responding to treatment. It is our hope that they will recover soon and be released to join their families. The sit-at-home order is still in force. Let us continue to observe it and other regulations so that we can all conquer the Coronavirus pandemic very soon and go back to our normal lives”, Oyetola concluded.

