COVID-19: NUT President urges teachers to adhere to preventive measures

THE National President of Nigeria Union of Teachers Dr Nasir Idris has called on teachers across the country to abide strictly to the national guideline on prevention of the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He has also appealed to officials of the Union nationwide to join in advocacy and sensitisation of the public to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

Idris said this in a statement issued by the Press and Public Relations Officer of the union, Mr Emmanuel Hwande, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He regretted the daily reports on the increasing rate of the spread of the deadly pandemic and called on the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control to sustain the momentum to ensure effective management as well as containment of the pandemic in the country.

NUT President while calling for united action to defeat the deadly disease, commended the union members for their prompt response and compliance with the government’s earlier directive to close down all schools across the country.

He further enjoined teachers to observe all directives from their respective states government as it affects lockdown and restriction of movements in the bid to curtail community infection and transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

According to the statement: “The NUT National President hereby mandates all Union members and officers of State Wings and the 774 Local Branches of the Union should avail themselves as foot soldiers and join in the sensitisation, public enlightenment and advocacy to further curtail the spread of this COVID -19 pandemic.

“They should adhere to all preventive measures such as frequent washing of hands, maintaining social distancing, avoid touching of eyes, nose and mouth, the practice of respiratory hygiene.

“Anyone with fever, cough, difficulty in breathing should seek immediate medical attention. Union members should equally encourage members of their local communities to stay safe.

“Our stand as a Union is for all Nigerians to unite in the struggle to keep our beloved country safe and free by defeating the COVID-19 virus, which is the worlds, common enemy. Together we shall surmount the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.