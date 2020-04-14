Kwara State government has rescinded its decision to allow markets open for trade on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during total lockdown earlier declared.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, on Tuesday, the state deputy governor, who is also the chairman of the state technical committee on COVID-19, Kayode Alabi, said the reversal in the decision was to give full effect to the total lockdown of the state which the government announced last Thursday.

The deputy governor, who said that marketers can display their products- foodstuff at schools or open spaces around their neighbourhood, advised that social distancing measure should be adhered to.

“Neighbourhood shops may also open between 8 am -12 pm Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. All previously announced restrictions on social and religious gatherings remain in force. For the record, congregational prayers remain banned,” he said.

It is recalled that residents of the state trooped out in large number to various markets on Monday to stock their homes, while vehicular movement caused gridlock in all parts of Ilorin, the state capital and environs.

Alabi also said that all forms of vehicular movements by both private owners and commercial vehicles have been banned, adding that only exceptions are the vehicles carrying foodstuffs or conveying workers on essential duties.

The deputy governor said that the state has four confirmed cases of COVID-19-(two males and two females), adding that the victims are receiving treatment at Sobi Specialist Hospital isolation centre in Ilorin.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

We Understand The Need For Lockdown Extension, But Palliative Not Well Handled, Says Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Monday said it understood the need to extend the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari in his nationwide broadcast, but quickly expressed worries about the continuation of the palliatives promised by him as the stimulus… Read full story

COVID-19: FG Working On Comprehensive Package For Health Workers

The Federal Government, through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, is already working on a comprehensive package for health workers in the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said on Monday… Read full story