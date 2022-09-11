Lisa Yaro features Zlatan in self-titled single

Coming off of the first-half of her U.S. tour with notable Afrobeats artiste Flavour, Nigerian-American artist, Lisa Yaro is announcing her new upcoming self-titled studio release and video: “YARO” Feat. Zlatan.

The sensational artist who caught the attention of music buffs in 2021 is dropping her much anticipated follow-up single on September 19th, 2022, making further impression with the “Zanku” crooner.

Going by her musical talent, originality, and sexy style, Lisa has been variously touted as the perfect example of an artist’s ability to harmoniously blend Afrobeats and R&B for the world stage.

Described by Naijapolloza as “…becoming the Rihanna of Afrobeats with her singing ability and her one of a kind sexy style and energy,” promoters say her new work even brings a rare energy with hypnotic sensual vocals, over super-producer Coublon’s classic Nigerian beats.

Zlatan on the other hand is said to inject his fierce lyrical barrage – the chemistry of which gives the song and visuals a perfect mix.

Filmed in a rural Nigerian community, YARO’s music video captures the essence of both artists and the raw energy of Afrobeats, creating a spell-binding connection with audiences across the world.

After making waves with her previous single “Domitilla” featuring Mayorkun and her solo track “Biko”, Lisa is currently appearing in sold out venues across the U.S. with Afrobeats artists Flavour and Asake.

YARO will be available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube as well as all other digital music streaming platforms on the web.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE