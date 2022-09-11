World Club tour, game changer for me —Kenturky of Istanbul

Famous entertainment and show promoter, Adeoye Ademola, otherwise known as Kenturky of Istanbul has described his 2022 World Club Tour as a game changer for his budding career.

Speaking about his world tour which kicks off September 16 in Nigeria before it goes abroad, Istanbul disclosed that he has worked tirelessly over the past months to give the entertainment world a special club tour.

Speaking further about why the club tour kicks off in Nigeria, he stated that Nigeria being is country deserves to have the best of his contents before he takes it beyond the shores of Africa, adding that the world deserves to know the enormous gift deposited in the average Nigerian.

After a hosting a successful show for Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz in Turkey, PTT said he was surprised at how multitude stormed the venue to welcome Platnumz with open arms.

The show, according to him, signalled the begining of a new journey for him in the ahowbiz world even as he stated that he wants continue building on the momentum.

In his words “Bringing a big artiste like Diamond Platnumz to Instabul for a show has really changed my game as a ahow promoter. Now I can say that I am one of the most sought after events promoter in Europe. I really want to appreciate those supported me to bring this to life, especially Bilyque entertainment and my team.”

