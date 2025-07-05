Ask the Doctor

Life without sex

Wale Okediran
Life without s3x

I have been divorced now for the past five years. Although I enjoy living alone, my friends are taunting me that without regular sex, I will be sick. Kindly let me know if this is true.

Nkechi (by SMS)

Although it has been confirmed that regular sex may have some health benefits especially the cardiovascular aspects, however, there is no right amount of sex to have, and not having regular sex should not negatively affect health.

How often someone has sex naturally changes from time to time, depending on age, fluctuations in sex drive, and relationship status. Many people enjoy a full and satisfying life without ever having sex.

