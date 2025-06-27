Life without s3x

I have been divorced now for the past five years. Although I enjoy living alone, my friends are taunting me that without regular s3x, I will be sick. Kindly let me know if this is true.

Nkechi (by SMS)

Although it has been confirmed that regular s3x may have some health benefits, especially the cardiovascular aspects, however, there is no right amount of s3x to have, and not having regular s3x should not negatively affect health.

How often someone has s3x naturally changes from time to time, depending on age, fluctuations in s3x drive, and relationship status. Many people enjoy a full and satisfying life without ever having s3x.

READ ALSO: The power of good s3x in marriage