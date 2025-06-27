Accessible Publishers, Kenyan firm, start translation project

A year after launching Accessible Studybase, an innovative online learning platform designed to enhance classroom teaching and learning for teachers, students, and school administrators, Accessible Publishers Limited has commenced another initiative.

The Nigeria Literacy Book Adaptation Project focuses on translating works into Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba languages, making them accessible to teachers and learners. Its unique feature is its aim to ignite the love of these indigenous languages among young people.

The initiative is a collaboration between Accessible Publishers and the Kenya-based Room to Read organisation. To further give fillip to the partnership, scholars of the three main languages joined the partners at a workshop in Ibadan, Oyo State recently.

From Kenya were Room to Read’s Collins Munene (Regional Operations, Director for Africa), Zamaradi Saidi (Global Director, Gender Equity), Tutus Kazungu (Associate Director, Literacy Africa) and Alison Ziki (Associate Director – Publishing Africa). Officials from the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), the Ministry of Education, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs), as well as educational planners and curriculum planners, also participated in the workshop.

Highlighting the initiative’s significance at the workshop’s opening, Managing Director of Accessible Publishers, Mr Gbadega Adedapo, said it was akin to “igniting a movement that holds the power to reshape our educational narrative, renew our linguistic heritage, and rekindle the flame of reading among our children… it is a clarion call to action, to inclusion, and excellence.”

Adedapo commended the Kenyan organisation for collaborating with Accessible, noting that its trust was not misplaced, especially considering the Ibadan-based publishing outfit’s longstanding dedication to excellence in educational publishing.

Adedapo highlighted the strategic importance of the collaboration with Room to Read. “It is a partnership written in purpose and bound by vision. Room to Read envisions a world in which all children can access quality education, realise their full potential, and meaningfully contribute to society. And through this Nigeria Literacy Book Adaptation Project, that vision is taking root here, in our communities, in our languages. We celebrate and applaud Room to Read for recognising the significance of local languages and indigenous cultures in learning. Your commitment to publishing storybooks in Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba reflects not only linguistic inclusiveness but also cultural affirmation. This opportunity will once again allow our children to see their worlds mirrored in literature, their names, their proverbs, and their folktales, not as afterthoughts but as centrepieces of learning.

“We are also deeply moved by your gender-sensitive approach to literacy. Your unwavering dedication to the education of the girl-child is both progressive and powerful, as reflected in one of your maxims, “Creating a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality. By placing books in her hands, you place destiny in her reach.”

Adedapo also expressed hope that the work of Nigerian cultural custodians participating in the workshop would be “a gift to this generation and a legacy to the next.”

He concluded by noting that “literacy is not a luxury; it is a lifeline. It is the ladder from poverty to possibility, from obscurity to opportunity. With every page we produce and every child we reach, we turn the tide toward progress.”

Some of the Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba scholars who participated in the workshop and would carry out the translation task lauded the initiative.

Yoruba language expert from the Department of Library, Archival and Information Studies, University of Ibadan, Dr. Clement Adeniyi Akangbe, said:” Room to Read provided technical expertise and international best practices, while Accessible Publishers brought local knowledge and implementation capacity. Together, they created a platform where quality and contextual relevance were prioritised, ensuring that the final products met global literacy standards while remaining authentically Nigerian. This kind of collaboration is a model for future literacy development initiatives in Nigeria.”

Hausa language expert from the Department of Linguistics and African Studies, Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo, Mrs. Abdulazeez Umma Sa’ade, submitted: “The training provided a wealth of insights that cut across literacy theory, cultural adaptation, and child psychology. I found the sessions on narrative structure for early readers and culturally sensitive illustration particularly enlightening. These are aspects often overlooked in academic discussions of children’s literature. I intend to infuse these learnings into both my university lectures and writing practice. My course content will now give greater emphasis to the value of localised storytelling in cognitive development. As an author and teacher, I plan to create more Hausa children’s books that are pedagogically sound and culturally grounded.”

Igbo language expert from the Department of Linguistics, African and Asian Studies, University of Lagos, Dr Nwagbo Gerald, summed up the proceedings at the workshop thus: “I have learnt how to mentor students in creative writing projects specifically for early-grade readers in Igbo. I, along with my other colleagues, are planning to launch a student writers’ club focused on producing children’s literature in Nigerian languages. As a writer, I will try to develop a series of culturally embedded storybooks for children in Igbo that reflect urban and rural realities, including intergenerational relationships — something we don’t write about enough in our children’s literature.”

