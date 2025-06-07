The power of good s3x in marriage

One of the reasons for getting married is s3xual intercourse. Marriage is a license for s3xual intimacy in a legitimate form. While people have s3x anyhow, marriage makes it legally and morally proper for two persons of the opposite s3x (man and woman) to be s3xually active without shame or backlash from society. This is why s3xual denial by a married partner is frowned upon by society. It is also the reason why parents commonly tell their daughters before getting married to make sex as free as air, with their husbands. The wives are singled out because years of experience with married people have revealed that wives generally are more prone to denying their spouse’s s3x.

S3x is also a reasonable ground for married partners to seek divorce. Inadequate or lack of great s3x in a marriage portrays that the marriage is a troubled one. I have often said that if couples get it right with their s3x life, their marital success is almost hundred percent guaranteed. So, show me a happy married couple, and I will tell you that he or she is a s3xually fulfilled couple.

Conflict resolution is also tied to a good s3x life. When the s3x is good, the level of conflict resolution is very high. I have come to discover in my marital experience and marriage counselling engagements that conflict resolution becomes easier when good s3x takes place in the marriage. Good sex helps married couples to resolve their conflicts easily. It is also a known fact that behind many couples’ fights lies sexual dissatisfaction.

That is why when you ask quarrelling married couples to explain what their fight is all about, all you get is rigmarole explanations that leave you, as a mediator, more confused about the source of their quarrels. While the explanations make it obvious that there is a quarrel, the cause of the quarrel remains shrouded in secrecy. They simply do not want to tell you that the real problem is sexual dissatisfaction. However, it is becoming easier these days for married couples to voice out their sexual dissatisfaction to a third party.

Not only do couples find it easier to resolve their conflicts when the s3x is good, they actually engage in s3x to settle their quarrels. That is what is termed settlement sex nowadays. That is why s3x has become a recurring decimal in marital affairs. If you try to explain marital conflicts outside s3x, you will wear yourself out because you will just ‘explain tire’.

Good s3x is also a bonding ‘glue’, making couples inseparable in marriage. I have engaged with married partners who endured their spouses’ excesses in other areas because they got good s3x from them. Though frequently beaten black and blue, a wife still refuses to leave her husband, and when you probe deeper, you are shocked that what she does not want to miss is not the guy, but his s3xual prowess. So, she keeps suffering and smiling in the marriage. Little wonder s3x enhancers are not only massively sought after in different shades, but it is also a massive business venture these days.

A couple should be worried if their s3x life no longer excites them, not only in the act but also in getting into the act. Couples that no longer enjoy regular s3x should know that there is fire on the mountain. S3x generates a chemistry that gets couples bonded. So, when it is absent or is now a once-in-a-blue-moon affair, the marriage is at risk. It is an absurd situation for a married couple not to have sexual intimacy for months and still carry on as if all is well. The truth is that all cannot, and is not well, in such a marriage. Even if there are real-life challenges such as a busy work schedule and ill health hindering good s3x, it still does not make it right. Such couples should sit down and be intentional about how to make good s3x happen in the marriage. It is a false security to take the fact that good s3x is no longer happening in your marriage for granted. Stop saying my spouse “is busy”, “is understanding”, and “does not mind going without s3x for long”.

That your spouse is not complaining about or showing interest in s3x does not mean he or she does not want s3x. He or she could have resigned himself or herself to fate, suffering in silence. But, the real worry comes when he or she faces serious temptation in that regard. Survival of such temptations becomes a herculean task for him or her. So, never take the power of good s3x for granted in your marriage.

In closing, let me explain that good sex is what gives both married partners satisfaction. There is, therefore, no ABC of good s3x in cast iron. Every couple must sit down and understand what works for them, and then work around it to make them enjoy a good sex life. It comes in terms of styles, location, timing, etc. To make sex good in marriage is a task that must be done by each couple.

So, if you are married, get down to work and make the s3x good.

Enjoy your weekend.

You can avail yourself of copies of my books: ‘Enjoying Great S3x Life’ and ‘How To Help Your Wife Enjoy S3x’. For details, please contact 08112658560 for details. SMS only.

READ ALSO: The mindset for s3x in marriage