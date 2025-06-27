Sugar and my health

Is it true that sugar is very bad for health and must be avoided at all costs? I seem to find it difficult to do without sugar. Kindly advise me.

Simon (by SMS)

Sugar is sound of sweet and lovely, but when taken in excess can lead to some health issues such as weight gain, diabetes, and elevated cholesterol level.

Excessive intake of sugar can also lead to other range of problems, including tooth decay, and increased risk of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Some people have also reported liver disease, kidney problems, and potentially increase the risk of certain cancers.

