Life hacks that make life easier on women

Every woman needs little tips to make life easier in this era where women have to do many things in a limited time frame. Below are little tips that guarantee comfort;

Trying on new fragrance is a norm among humans especially women because they like to experiment with new scent. On occasions that you try on a fragrance and the scent puts you off, there’s no need to stress yourself or spend the day in discomfort, just wipe rubbing alcohol over your wrists or anywhere you sprayed the scent to get rid of the smell. You can also use strongl astringent face toners because they contain a lot of alcohol.

If you work in an environment that makes you sweat and you need to maintain a fresh scent all day, rather than use women deodorant frequently and use it on a sweaty body, use men’s deodorant , they last longer and you dont need to repeat use frequently during the day.

If you use dye on your hair and you apply it by yourself at home, first put petroleum jelly on any area you don’t want to dye. For example, the ears, back of the neck and forehead; it helps to keep it neat and also scrub off.

As a woman, if you need to shave, use baby oil instead of shaving cream. It not only allows for a close shave but also softens the skin and is cost effective because a bottle lasts longer.

As a means of cutting cost, buy men’s basic white or black V-neck T-shirts which usually comes as three in a pack. They’re much cheaper than women’s individual T-shirts.

Nature cannot be cheated so if you have to pee while wearing a wedding dress, dinner dress or any other gown with a big skirt or train, sit backward on the toilet seat, facing the wall. It helps to save you from unnecessary bathroom accidents.

Keep a vaseline based lip balm handy on all outings. It helps to fix a lot of little challenges.

