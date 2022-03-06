Let not your heart be troubled (II)

Last time we began looking at the issue of fear. Virtually everywhere you look today there is fear staring one in the face. There is so much uncertainty, insecurity ad hopelessness. Things seem to be getting from bad to worse. The newspaper headlines are awash with one negative heart wrenching news or the other.

With the way things are it seems illogical not to fear.

In view of the times we live in, we need to be very careful that fear does not become our motivation for doing things. We must put fear in proper perspective so we don’t get unnecessarily encumbered from reaching our maximum potential.

Fear can sometimes produce positive results. The fear that reckless driving might increase the risk of accident makes us drive carefully. The fear that your boss might give you a query for a shoddy work makes an employee sit up to do a good job. The fear of the teacher spanking a child for not doing his homework makes him take his homework serious.

The fear of failure drives some people to succeed and make money. The fear of a bad marriage can compel a spouse to succumb to anything just to avoid a bad marriage.

Much as fear can sometimes produce positive results, it is not the ideal motivation for doing things. We must never allow fear to dominate and rule our lives. We must never use fear as a weapon to have our way. We must graduate from being motivated by fear to being motivating by the desire to do things right. This is a major feature of a mature and responsible person.

“For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love and self-discipline”. 2Timothy1:7

We must not let fear motivate or stop us.

“I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear.” Rosa Parks

Life is a risk but fear will keep us from steppig out of our comfort zone,

“If you’re not willing to risk, you cannot grow. If you cannot grow, you cannot be your best. If you cannot be your best, you cannot be happy. If you cannot be happy, what else is there?” Les Brown

“Never be afraid to try something new. Remember, amateurs built the ark, professionals built the Titanic.” Unknown

If our lives will count we must handle fear correctly.

“I must not fear.

Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration.

I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me.

And when it has gone past I will turn the inner eye to see its path.

Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain.” Frank Herbert

CONCLUDED.

