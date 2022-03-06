Music is my happy place —Shady Blue

Sade Aboderin, popular as Shady Blue, is an artiste whose passion is to satisfy her fans always. The songwriter and entrepreneur is currently projecting the uniqueness of African music in the United States. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, the mother of two, who visited Nigeria recently, speaks about life and music.

You have been visiting Nigeria frequently. What has been the attraction this time?

A lot of things. Mainly, the passion to underscore the route of my music career brought me home. I was thinking of doing a live showcase in the U.K at my business place in Kent, but I felt the best musicians are in Nigeria. You have musicians in the U.K, but they’re lightweights compared to our musicians who would work from the bottom of their hearts and not for the money. Yes, they will get paid, but it’s not all about the money most times, it’s about passion. My bandleader and I got a band together to record live versions of seven of the songs I released recently. I also decided to shoot two videos as well and one of the videos is for the song I released recently. Also, I would love to come back home fully when the time is right. Not everyone knows this, but I used to be part of the JJC and 419 Squad back in the day. During my last visit, I met JJC Skillz while I was shooting my video and we spoke at length and even talked of coming back.

So you have made up your mind about returning home fully?

I don’t know what God has planned for me, but I would leave it all to Him and whatever he has destined for me. The JJC group had Don Jazzy and D’banj (who came in with an album to his name then) and we all came to Abdul who was signed to Sony Music at the time as a producer. He brought Afro hip-hop to the U.K, putting Africa on the map. Abdul, who is fondly called JJC Skillz has always been passionate about music way back. When everyone was in school, Abdul would be locked up in the studio creating music. Joining JJC and 419 was the foundation for most of our careers. We were singing in different groups before, but that group made our careers. We are all still in talk and keep in touch till today.

What have you been doing since your last album was released?

I’ve been working on a lot of things since the pandemic started. The onset of COVID-19 stopped many people, but also gave others more opportunities because if you’re creative enough, you can think outside the box and figure out how to let the restriction bring out your innovate side. I used that period to my advantage and decided to focus more on my music. Even as a mother of two boys, I’m a programme manager in IT, but I’m a musician first because that’s the way I was born; it’s in my blood and I’m also a business owner. The business didn’t happen until COVID-19 started and since then, I’ve released a lot of songs in the last two years. I’m focusing more on my music now because my kids are at the age where I can afford to focus on music fully.

How did your childhood influence your style of music?

It has influenced it a great deal. My dad is a jazz musician and so am I. My background is jazz; we had a lot of top musicians coming into the house back then and I used to watch my dad play the saxophone; he plays all instruments.My original style is jazz, which is why it blends well with my style, which is Afrocentric soulful jazz, a fusion of different styles. I wouldn’t call my style Afrobeats, because I’ve got a ‘jazzy’ voice.

How many of your recorded songs have you released?

I have released all of them. I kept on recording and releasing them one by one. There’s a favourite one, Sokagbo, co-written by Neo Phlames and myself. I met him at my last press conference and he came to me and I told him I want to hear what he has. I always keep my promises, especially when one has talent and I’ve kept in touch with him and we’ve been working together ever since. The song is a story of a love gone wrong. I like real-life scenarios; I want people to be able to relate with my music. Music is my happy place; it’s where I go when everything goes wrong. If I’m ill or down, that’s where I turn to. The last time I had a press interview, I was diagnosed with cancer and was waiting for my treatment. However, when I got back, I thank God I didn’t even have to do the surgery and only went for a biopsy and was fine. This made me think of life in a different way, as we all know tomorrow is not promised. So now, I just put more focus on my happy place, which is music.

How have you been able to combine music, working, and motherhood?

People might call me crazy, but I survive on three hours of sleep daily. I just feel everything boils down to God’s grace, but one thing I’m going to say is that I put God first in everything I do. I guess this gives me the strength and grace to be able to do the things I do and still be able to survive on three hours of sleep without the stress showing on my face. I cannot quit music because it is like a drug for me.

You said you had a tough time with COVID-19 last year, how did you survive it?

I used to be a non-believer of COVID-19 last year, until I got it and was very ill for a month. I couldn’t even drink water; I lost so much weight and almost died. I had to be hospitalised by the third week and was placed on heavy antibiotics. But I thank God I’m okay today. I think I’m very spiritual and God shows me a lot of things and tells me what to do and where to go and I think where I am today and what I’m doing now is God’s will.

Which musical artistes are you looking to work with?

There are so many amazing artistes in Nigeria but I would love to work with Simi. I love her to bits; her voice and creativity. I love the way she and her husband work; they’re amazing together. I’m beginning to like Wizkid a lot even though I used to like Davido. I would love to see collaboration happen between myself, SeunKuti, and D’banj; it would be huge. I would also like to work with 9ice.

What do you think of African music today?

African music has put us on the world map; everyone is featuring Nigerian and African artistes, they want to be a part of us now. Even Beyoncé is now a part of our music; everyone wants to be a part of our music. People tell me they want to come to Nigeria to see what’s going on musically. There are lots of talented artistes coming out of the woodwork lately and they are all super amazing. Almost everyone wants to go into music today but there are so many sides to music people can get into asides from singing.

What would you say to upcoming young artistes?

I find it strange there’s a lot of unemployment today because I believe there are so many things young people can do, but it saddens me to know that most people don’t want to start from the bottom; everyone wants to start straight from the top. Many young people don’t want to get their hands ‘dirty’ and work and I think young people should humble themselves and take whatever legal employment they can while chasing and nurturing their creativity by the side. Most young creatives want to make it overnight, but nothing comes fast. I would say they should be more realistic while chasing their dreams and not stay idle at the same time; things would work out.

Tell us a bit about your childhood?

My childhood was very humble. I didn’t get handed things and I’ve always been a hard worker. I have realised that most times, I’m always doing things myself. I carry my entire burden by myself. If you listen to ‘Follow’, you’ll hear when I said, ‘I remember when nobody gets my time but now everybody wants to be a part of what I’m doing. What about the times when I was struggling, when I was hustling when I couldn’t even do half the things I’m doing?’I’ve been self-sufficient by God’s grace so far and I’m able to do anything I want to do for myself. For some reason, I’m getting more interest from the people that have been there from the get-go that didn’t have my time then; all of a sudden, they all want to be a part of this journey. When all the hard work has been done, which is quite strange, but I guess that’s life. I’m a single mother of two children and I am good friends with their father, but for now, I am focused on my career, business, and raising my boys.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“It is gladdening that only six months after that memorable event, the Minister of Interior is back in Enugu to perform another significant and symbolic ceremony. This time, the Minister accompanied by the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, is in the Coal City to unveil the enhanced E-Passport and Commission the Passport Production Centre for the South East situated in Enugu within this Complex.”

Speaking also, the Acting Comptroller General enthused that the people of the South East can now rejoice, pointing out that it was not that his Service oblivious of the suffering of the people but that time and resources had not permitted earlier action.

He commended Gov Ugwuanyi for his support and assistance to the State Command that had culminated in the realization of the project.

Responding, Aregbesola showered encomium on Ugwuanyi who he described as his good friend and one who has been of immense assistance to the Immigration Service in Enugu state.

The minister said not only does South East have a passport production centre within reach but also that the people now have access to an array of choices of the enhanced E-Passport that will aid their globe-trotting disposition.