Walking in the part of separation: Divine demand for believers

GOD is a holy God with holy purpose for all. The only means of getting access to Him is by walking in His set path of holiness. Without holiness no one shall see him. He has very good, high and glorious purpose for each life that we can only access by walking in the path of separation which is the desire and demand on the life of every believer.

The only road to the glory and fulfillment of Divine purpose is through the path of separation leading to the blessings of separation.

What is Separation?

It is hall mark of the call of the believer to live holy and consecrated life to God. It is a life of denial and discipline, not walking in the popular and accepted norms of the society. It is a life of Vision gazing up to heaven to be led by God. It is a separation from the world and consecration to God. It is living for God and not for the things of the moment.

The Path Of Separation – The Path Of Preparation

Every promise has a fulfillment – the goal is ahead. To reach a goal needs determination, concentration, discipline and steadfastness without looking back. God prepares men gradually and thoroughly for glory. God’s training is not rushed. God prepares His fruit ripe before ready for use. We must graduate from the school unknown to become known from the school of patience before He gives the Crown. God teaches in His ownSchool before He gives His certificate. God has a quarry from where he prepares stones for his building. God trains in the school of affliction, suffering, trials, tribulation, persecution etc.

The Case Study Of Joseph

Joseph the eleventh son of Jacob and Rachael was loved by father, cared for, provided for (Gen.37:3) butwas hated by his elder brothers asthey envied him. Joseph a young man of dreams, with vision of God, simple minded, open minded, told all to his brethren. Joseph was a willing child. He surrendered himself to seek the welfare of his brothers in shechem. He said,‘here am I’. God needs people to serve Him. Joseph was sincere and faithful in seeking his brothers v15, 16 until he found them in Dothan. Joseph was received with jestand ridicule. Joseph was thrown into a hole. Joseph was sold to the Ishmaelites who also sold him to Egypt. Jacob was deceived by his children as Joseph was taken for dead and mourned and his father was not comforted.

The path of separation leads to trouble with sinners, jest, ridicule, opposition, persecution, death and resurrection. It is a deliberate choice.

Joseph was in Egypt. He landed in Egypt as sold slave. He landed in Egypt without preparing for it. Egypt wasa place of glamour, power, pride, lust and moral corruption to which Abraham was a victim. But God was with Joseph. (Gen. 39:2).

Joseph served in Egypt well and was promoted.

The path of separation is a path of faithfulness, righteousness, uprightness in service. Joseph was an agent of blessing to His Master. (Gen.39:45).

Joseph was tempted by a woman. He was lied against and defamed. He was sent to prison untried. He was put in the innermost prison yet God was with Him in prison (Gen 39:21).

Joseph was taken from prison to palace to minister before Pharaoh. God created the circumstance to bring Joseph to the lime light. (Gen. 41:15,16). The Holy Spirit in Joseph was recognized (Gen.41:38). Joseph was promoted 41:41-45. Joseph maintained a life of separation and discipline in Egypt. Joseph ruled Egypt (v55; 42:6). His brethren bowed to him and Joseph revealed himself to his brethren who bowed.His father also bowed before him. Joseph did not return to Canaan, they all went to him in Egypt. This is fulfillment of his dream which they had wanted to abort by selling him off. God’s perfect way, will for man’s life is a life of separation without which we can reach divine goal and standard. There are blessings of separation.

When the Lord enjoined us to be separated from the world system, it is because of his love for us. Only a separated soul will fulfill destiny and purpose for which he is created. This calls for dedication and devotion; it calls for discipline and consecration; it calls for the transformation in the renewal of our mind to do that which is reasonable, acceptable and perfect will of God. Beloved this may seems difficult but let me assure you it is not impossible to attain. All you need is to give your life to Jesus Christ. Let him be the saviour and Lord over your life. Then like Joseph you will have his favour and the Lord will be with you so that that your ugly life is refined and re-moulded unto a life of celebration.

