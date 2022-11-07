Legislative staff must embody diligence, responsive to political class ― HoR Clerk

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Legislative staff must embody diligence, responsive to political class ― HoR Clerk, NASS begins screening of staff , Bayelsa completely severed from Nigeria, NASS transmits start-up bill, Experts task NASS on budget, Senators, Reps give conditions schools resisting personnel audit, assistance to influence posting, National Assembly workers bow, Fresh crisis hits NASS, NASS approves N17.320trn budget , Groups urge NASS to seek interpretation of Section 84(12) of Electoral Act from Supreme Court, Compete not clamour for power, National Assembly Service Commission, Legislative aides in NASS threaten mass protest over salaries, minimum wage arrears, over growing threat to legislative staff, NASC writes salary wages, Electoral Act: NASS to aggregate opinions , NASS workers to begin strike Monday , eradicate neglected tropical diseases, battle of wits over Electoral Act, Bill, members seek spiritual intervention, LGA autonomy NASS

The Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, on Monday, tasked the newly employed Legislative Staff on the need to be diligent and responsive to the needs of the political class within the Parliamentary Institution.

Dr. Danzaria gave the charge during a media chat with Parliamentary Correspondents at the sideline of the induction ceremony of 89 newly recruited staff of the National Assembly posted to the House of Representatives.

He said the induction was a necessary process of exposing the new staff to the rudiments of legislative practices and procedures, as future leaders who would take over the bureaucracy in the nearest future.

“My charge on them is for them to be patient, to be responsive and diligent because these are the qualities that the entire National Assembly as an institution requires of them because we believe that in years to come, they are the ones to take over from us. We are preparing them for leadership, we are preparing them for take over soon enough.

“It’s a normal thing just like we usually do for newly elected legislators. They come, they go through an induction, because in the National Assembly we have this history of losing some members before the next Assembly, so also here we have about 200 that got Into the National Assembly sometimes early this year.

“So, we in the House of Representatives got our own share of 89 staff and we are taking them through the rudiments of legislative practices and procedures. We are also showing them that there are certain things they will not understand until we give them on-the-job training.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

“Also they need to understand the permutations of the civil service which is different from their various background, so this is the essence of this induction,” he said.


In his remarks, the Clerk took the inductees through the organizational structure of the National Assembly’s Bureaucracy and the extent of its shared responsibilities through the various Directorates and Departments under them.

“The National Assembly Assembly runs a bicameral Legislature which means the two Chambers of the Senate and House of Representatives. They are populated by 109 Senators and 360 Honourable Members. This brings the total to 469 legislators.

“The Senate and House of Representatives bureaucracies are the two main Directorates of the National Assembly and the reason why the National Assembly is in place. All other Directorates are mere support Directorates/Departments.

“The National Assembly Management is constitutionally and administratively delineated by an organogram which places the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) at the top and serve as its Head of Service.

“He is followed immediately by the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly (DCNA) who deputizes for him. Immediately after the DCNA you have the 2 Clerks of the Senate and House of Representatives. All the 4 Deputy Clerks and all Secretaries of Directorates come under this arrangement.

“The management of the National Assembly is today comprised of 12 Directorates and 67 Departments, but for want of expertise and expansion an additional 2 Departments each are being proposed for both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“The House of Representatives currently has 9 departments, 112 Standing Committees, 26 Ad-hoc Committees and is the most populated directorate with over 800 staff. We are generally regarded as the Peoples’ Parliament,” Dr Danzaria said, adding that the “size of the House of Representatives is equivalent to the entire parliaments of United Arab Emirates – 40; Gambia – 53; Kuwait-65;
Singapore – 93; and Liberia – 103 put together,” he noted.

Some of the inductees who spoke separately during the programme expressed delight in the fact that they are finally being taken through the rudiments of their career responsibilities.

They averred that the exercise will afford them the opportunity to know their bosses and interact with one another and exchange notes, as well as form bonds of friendship as they grow in their careers.

On hand to take the new recruits through the process of induction were Directors of different services under the House Management.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

Africa losing out already at COP27, climate justice group declares

Latest News

PANDEF to Buhari, don’t terminate presidential amnesty programme

Latest News

IGP orders distribution of additional uniforms, kits, other protective equipment

Latest News

Why Tinubu/Shettima avoid national debates ― Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More