Flood: Niger Delta Reps fault minister over comments, reject Buhari’s committee

Members of the House of Representatives from Bayelsa, Rivers and other states have faulted the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, for her recent comments on the recent flood situation in the country.

Farouq during the recent weekly Ministerial briefing had said that Jigawa State was ranked as the most affected state in the country and that Bayelsa State was not even among the ten worst affected states.

In a reaction to the statement at news briefing in Abuja on Monday, the lawmakers said the minister’s position was wrong and at variance with the statement of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Matthias Schmale, who declared Bayelsa a disaster zone.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, Hon. Agbedi Frederick, lamented that it was unfortunate that a state like Bayelsa which contributes massively to the economy of the nation was being abandoned at its time of need.

He further lamented that the minister instead of visiting the affected areas to get firsthand information and empathize with the victims is relying on some armchair statistician from far away Abuja to paint a fake picture to Nigerians.

Agbedi added that on resumption of plenary, they will move a motion to look into actual utilization of ecological fund.

According to him, “the minister is wrong. Reports from the Flood Management Committee and traditional rulers indicate that thousands are wounded and hundreds of our citizens died. Infact even one dead person is enough for our country to show responsibility and sympathy to her people.





“We wish to bring to the minister’s attention, that the entire Niger Delta States of Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa ibom, Edo, Imo and Cross River are highly impacted. It is an undeniable fact that Bayelsa State is not only cut off from the rest of the country but 80% of the landmass at peak of the flood was submerged with over 70% of the inhabitants displaced as a result of the flood.

“It suffices to state, that there are glaring evidence that has shown the world where the flood is worst hit in Nigeria, testimonies from highly placed Nigerians who visited the state, of the devastating effect of the flood. It is therefore saddening to see a disaster been turned to the usual dirty politics of some public officeholders taking advantage of every situation to subjugate some regions of the country by telling blatant falsehoods. We the Niger Delta members of the House of Representatives, strongly and unequivocally condemn in strong terms, the statement credited to the Honorable Minister as insensitive, unpatriotic and unnationalistic.

“While we are not denying the fact that other states in the federation are also affected, the comparison and figures given by the Honorable Minister shows a glaring attempt to downplay the harsh reality on ground. We are talking of human beings, fellow Nigerians and not some aliens.

“The figures are not only an insult to the good people of Bayelsa State but to all the victims of the flood who have gone through the trauma of braving the elements by sleeping outside on dugout canoes, rooftops and flood water floors

“We call on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster, Management and Social Development to honourably resign her appointment as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria failing which Mr. President should relieve her of her appointment immediately.”