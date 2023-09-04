I am indeed thrilled about how my position as Group Chairman has suddenly become my first name among my colleagues.

Employees fondly call me “Chairman” because they see me as their symbol and “tone” at the top. Although I do not pretend to be a perfect leader,

they see me as the coach and cheerleader they can trust. Somebody who have demonstrated consistently, that he genuinely cares for them. It is true that I have deliberately used my actions, emotions and energy to build that trust- worthy relationship by truly grasping and appreciating their world.

Power in leadership is achieved when the people you are leading give you their unalloyed support and commit- ment. Bob Davids, CEO of Avis Rent-A-Car, pointed out that you must be the leader without ego. He said, “leaders pull their people, not with ego but with disciplined humility.”

The leader “must jump into the trench, inside the mud and then pull them.” Bob pointed out that “controlling and in- structing them by pushing them and yelling at them will not achieve the expected results.”

The big difference between a manager and the leader is that while the manager controls the triple interplay of time, quality and price, the leader leads the people and moti- vates them to follow him. He is the man or woman of cour- age, conviction, commitment and credibility who can shape and inspire others to follow consensually agreed patterns of solving problems. He is the keeper and reiterator of the organisation’s compelling vision. He exemplifies incredible collaboration and encourages tremendous teamwork.

The leader directs and unites purpose to the extent that colleagues and associates move in the same direction and collaboratively deliver beneficial values.

He communicates succinctly and emotionally riles as well as fires colleagues up with the big picture. He drives confidence, focus, energy and never-say-never concentration and commitment. He is constantly reiterating to his colleagues with genuine love that “It is us versus them. Fruitfully competing in the mar- ket place is war which our organisation must win fairly with emphatic achievements.” Jim John pointed out that “The leader is strong but not rude; kind but not weak; bold but not bully; thoughtful but not lazy, humble but not timid; proud but not arrogant.”

Margaret Hilda Thatcher, former Prime Minister of Great Britain noted that the leader “must bring harmony where there is discord; truth where there is error; faith where there is doubt and hope where there is despair.” Professor Patrick Utomi defines the leader as the “one who picks his battles in a world of wars such that he has less enemies on the matter that counts the most, while never leaving any in doubt about what he values.”

On corporate governance, the leader must always put the interests of the organisation first. He must be loyal at all times and act without conflict. He must epitomise char- acter, competence and commitment to efficiency. He must also always push for probity in systems. His integrity, hon- esty, fairness and transparency must be infectious. Like Ma- hatma Gandhi, he should be saying to himself from time- to-time that “My Life is my message.”

It is worthy of note that leaders who sincerely yearn for effectiveness must know that, according to Robin Sharma, every employee must be primed to show leadership in their various roles and responsibilities. Their focus on this would surely lift the organisation.





Now, let us put these red flags or alerts in their extremely important context. Dean Robert Joss of Stanford Univer- sity explained that the leader’s top position automatically makes him responsible for a group or groups of people with a mission to fulfil.

Although the leader’s job sits at the top of the workplace chart, there is the reality of how work is done and productivity achieved. The leader must definitely rely and even depend on his colleagues to succeed. The “intangible” machinery to achieve success through team members is more powerful than the authority his position gives him. These responsibilities include moving the group in the right direction and achieving this consistently as well as creatively managing employees’ feelings, actions and performance.

The top, according to Robert Ross is “about 24/7 respon- sibility for the team or the teams.” Michael Dell said “You have to show that you know the way and you cannot del- egate this. To surely multiply values and achieve goal accomplishments, you cannot do it alone.

Under your leadership, the group must have a sense of direction.” There is always a need for consensual strategy and framework that must guide value-delivering choices. The success of the leader depends on the followers. They must therefore be inspired, motivated and engaged. You must instill confidence in them. They must imbibe the need for progress so they would not resist it. Of course, they too need the change to achieve exemplary things for the organisation and for themselves. You must earn their trust by being trustworthy (yourself). Invite private and open criticisms and “listen and listen well.” Use the power of “questions” and use this to set in motion expected behaviours that would ensure a rancour-free workplace. According to Jack Welch, “At the top, it is not about you, it is about them and it is about the relationship between you and them.”

Let me conclude with Dean Ross’s assertion: “Leadership is not science but a performing art. You are the instrument and you must play it well. You have to be the change that you want. Like Mahatma Gandhi, comprehensively, be the change you want to see.”