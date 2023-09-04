After the live eviction which saw the exit of housemates Ike and Seyi as well as houseguests Lucy and Prince Nelson, the All Stars house witnessed conversations around strategy and mending of relationships in the house.

Angel and Doyin spoke about how Ilebaye might have one of the strongest fan bases outside the house. Doyin believes that this is one of the reasons why almost everyone who was involved in the conspiracy against Ilebaye has left the house.

Though Angel agreed with Doyin about Ilebaye having a large fan base. She disagreed about it being tied to the eviction of Ike, Kiddwaya, and Seyi.

Ships in stormy waters

After the evictions, the growing tension between Adekunle and Venita led to a little back and forth filled with teary moments. Moments after the eviction, Adekunle and Venita spoke in the garden with Venita apologising to Adekunle for her attitude during the Pepsi task which took place on Saturday.

While they spoke tempers flared with Venita’s voice attracting the attention of other housemates.

Fleeing into the garden bathroom, Venita teared up as she eventually explained to Pere and Angel that she was not happy with the fact that Adekunle slept on the couch because they had an issue leading to suspicion from other housemates that there was trouble between herself and Adekunle.

Adekunle while in the house explained to Soma that he didn’t sleep in Venita’s bed because she had insulted him during the task on Saturday and he would only look like a fool going back to her bed after her insults. Will the two fix things and get back together? We are not sure but Adekunle seems to want a proper conversation and maybe an apology from Venita.

While Adekunle and Venita tried to save their ship, Kim Oprah struggled to save a ship that hadn’t even set sail.

She complained to Pere that she did not understand what was happening with Cross. She told Pere that Cross had refused to tell her what problems he had with her.

The night before, Pere had advised Neoenergy to go after Kim Oprah so will he give her good advice regarding Cross? Let’s wait and see.

Source: DSTV





