LAWMA tasks residents on cleaner environment

Community Development Associations in Lagos state have been advised by Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to establish a formidable waste policing team to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment.

The advice was given at a stakeholders’ meeting on solid waste management themed, “Aiming to Addressing and Preferring Sustainable Solution to Issues Affecting Effective Waste Management Practice” organised by the Itire-Ikate LCDA in conjunction with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, the council boss, Hon (Dr) Apatira who was represented by the Secretary to the Local Government, Hon Kehinde Baruwa, enjoined residents to shun indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the canals and drainage channels.





While urging them to desist from reckless waste disposal practices, he encouraged residents to key into the Lagos State Government recycling scheme to make additional income.

The council boss advised residents and shop owners to ensure prompt payment of waste bills to facilitate the smooth running of the operations of the PSPs.

On his part, Managing Director, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr Ibrahim Odunbomi, called for concerted efforts towards enthroning a new regime of cleanliness and a sustainable environment.

In his keynote address, Odunbomi who was represented at the event by the Agency’s director of finance, Mr Adekunle Adebiyi, said LAWMA is engaging residents and other relevant stakeholders to rid Itire-Ikate LCDA of filth.

To achieve this, he said, the Agency will ensure the siting of the transfer loading bay at strategic positions in the district once the space for that purpose is provided by the council chairman.

He added, “This is intended for easy evacuation of solid waste by PSP operators and improves the aesthetics of the Local Government and its environs.

For LAWMA to effectively address the challenges of waste management, I am urging participants and other stakeholders to speak out on the environmental challenges confronting them in their various communities.

There is an urgent need for participants to embrace the culture of waste sorting at the source. This is important to reduce pressure on landfills across the state. I want to enjoin everyone to look inwards for local solutions to tackling waste management challenges and active engagement of youths for waste policing in the area.”

Other speakers took turns to x-ray the situation and challenges while pledging to work towards achieving the ultimate objective of a clean and alluring environment.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE